New Directions for Veterans is a nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to homeless veterans throughout Los Angeles County.
Westside Heroes Supported by New Directions for Veterans
Student Garden at Mark Twain Middle Helping Feed the Community.
February 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Seeds to Plates Garden at Mark Twain Middle School is bringing together the community by providing fresh produce for...
Banning Fast-Food Chains to Preserve Character?
February 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Lawmakers have permanently banned fast food chains from a popular Westside shopping and tourist destination
Suspect Arrested After Four Person Assault Outside Venice Bridge Home: YO! Venice Show – February, 1, 2021
February 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested After Four Person Assault Outside Venice Bridge Home *...
Edify TV: Fire-Prone Park Getting Important Upgrade
January 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A fire-prone park near a Westside neighborhood is getting an important upgrade intended to prevent future blazes.
Safe Place For Youth Founder Alison Hurst Retires After 10 Years Of Service: YO! Venice Show – January, 28, 2021
January 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Safe Place For Youth Founder Alison Hurst Retires After 10 Years Of...
Edify TV: Residents Frustrated With Local Country Club
January 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Westside residents living near one of the most exclusive LA county clubs have a bone to pick
Increased Fire Activity Near Venice Beach Boardwalk and Rose Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 25, 2021
January 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Increased Fire Activity Near Venice Beach Boardwalk and Rose Ave *...
Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?
January 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Matt Damon Lists Palisades home for $21 Million.* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing...
Missing Women Kolby Story’s Family and Friends Seek Answers: YO! Venice Show – January, 21, 2021
January 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Women Kolby Story’s Family and Friends Seek Answers * Los...
Edify TV: Promenade Property Owner Frustrated With Homelessness
January 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Third Street Promenade property owner is calling Santa Monica officials to deal with the issue of homeless individuals sleeping...
Bachelorette Contestant Michael Garofola Assaulted By Maskless Man: YO! Venice Show – January, 17, 2021
January 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Bachelorette Contestant Michael Garofola Assaulted By Maskless Man * LAPD Crack...
Edify TV: Westside Police Prepare for Inauguration Day
January 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
How are Westside police departments preparing for Inauguration Day in Los Angeles?
$50 Million Dollar Doomed Estate of Mohamed Hadid On Market for $8.5M
January 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Check on these top things for a safer home, Mohammed Hadid’s $50M dollar estate on sale...
LAPD Arrests Shoreline Crips Gang Member on Suspicion of Murder In Oakwood Park: YO! Venice Show – January, 14, 2021
January 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrests Shoreline Crips Gang Member on Suspicion of Murder In...
Edify TV: Massive Boardwalk Fire and Stopping Encampment Cleanups
January 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The day before a massive fire that started at a Venice homeless encampment burned a Boardwalk building, Council member Bonin...
Pop-Up Wing Spot, Artisan Bodega, French Bistro
Westside Dining Beat February 4, 2021 Artisan Bodega Coming to Santa Monica An artisan bodega (owned by two sisters) specializing
