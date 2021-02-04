National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving up mouthwatering Detroit-style pies with a view to match.
Westside Food Scene: Detroit-Style Pies at Venice Way Pizza
Valentine’s Day Beachfront Dining at Shutters and Hotel Casa Del Mar
February 4, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Beachfront al fresco dining at side-by-side on the sand hotels With restrictions lifted in Los Angeles making outdoor dining possible...
Leslie Aguilar Wins Inaugural Arnold Maeda Manzanar Pilgrimage Grant
February 4, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Grant will provide a stipend for Leslie, who will be working with the Manzanar Committee Submitted by VJAMM In December,...
Venice Restaurant Recovers $20K Stolen Pizza Oven
February 3, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Custom-made pizza oven thieves stole recently recovered by The Rose Venice By Sam Catanzaro A Venice restaurant has recovered its...
Village for Vets: Making Headway on Homelessness
February 2, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Jeff Hall Many of us have watched the city’s response to the homelessness crisis over the years with a...
CVS Rolls out COVID-19 Vaccines
February 2, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
CVS will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 100 CVS Pharmacy locations across...
We-Drive Ins Opening New Location In Santa Monica
WE Drive-Ins has announced the opening of an exclusive premiere drive-in experience featuring all new release films, with their newest...
Suspect Arrested After Four Person Assault Outside Venice Bridge Home: YO! Venice Show – February, 1, 2021
February 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested After Four Person Assault Outside Venice Bridge Home *...
Longtime Venice Restaurant Has Custom Pizza Oven Stolen
February 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Public help sought locating stolen pizza oven by The Rose Venice By Sam Catanzaro A longtime Venice restaurant is asking...
Westside’s Only Winter Homeless Shelter Opens in Venice
January 31, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAHSA’s Winter Shelter Program includes 30 beds at Venice’s Oakwood Recreation Center By Sam Catanzaro A winter homeless shelter is...
Video: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed
The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center
A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...
Storm Brings Lightning, Snow to Coast
January 29, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Snow and hail come to Santa Monica Bay By Sam Catanzaro A storm that brought snow to some local beaches...
Nautical Chase Ensues After Baywatch Lifeguard Boat Stolen
January 28, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Man arrested Tuesday for stealing LA County lifeguard boat By Chad Winthrop This week a person stole a Baywatch lifeguard...
Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes
January 28, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...
Safe Place For Youth Founder Alison Hurst Retires After 10 Years Of Service: YO! Venice Show – January, 28, 2021
January 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Safe Place For Youth Founder Alison Hurst Retires After 10 Years Of...
