February 4, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Student Garden at Mark Twain Middle Helping Feed the Community.

The Seeds to Plates Garden at Mark Twain Middle School is bringing together the community by providing fresh produce for groceries in conjunction with FoodCycle LA to those in need. This video is brought to you by 911 Covid testing center.

in Food & Drink, video
Related Posts
video

Banning Fast-Food Chains to Preserve Character?

February 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

Lawmakers have permanently banned fast food chains from a popular Westside shopping and tourist destination, brought to you by 911...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Suspect Arrested After Four Person Assault Outside Venice Bridge Home: YO! Venice Show – February, 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect Arrested After Four Person Assault Outside Venice Bridge Home *...
video

Edify TV: Fire-Prone Park Getting Important Upgrade

January 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

A fire-prone park near a Westside neighborhood is getting an important upgrade intended to prevent future blazes. Brought to you...
News, video

Safe Place For Youth Founder Alison Hurst Retires After 10 Years Of Service: YO! Venice Show – January, 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Safe Place For Youth Founder Alison Hurst Retires After 10 Years Of...
video

Edify TV: Residents Frustrated With Local Country Club

January 25, 2021

January 25, 2021

Westside residents living near one of the most exclusive LA county clubs have a bone to pick in this video...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Increased Fire Activity Near Venice Beach Boardwalk and Rose Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 25, 2021

January 25, 2021

January 25, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Increased Fire Activity Near Venice Beach Boardwalk and Rose Ave *...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?

January 22, 2021

January 22, 2021

Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Matt Damon Lists Palisades home for $21 Million.* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Missing Women Kolby Story’s Family and Friends Seek Answers: YO! Venice Show – January, 21, 2021

January 21, 2021

January 21, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Women Kolby Story's Family and Friends Seek Answers * Los...
News, video

Edify TV: Promenade Property Owner Frustrated With Homelessness

January 21, 2021

January 21, 2021

A Third Street Promenade property owner is calling Santa Monica officials to deal with the issue of homeless individuals sleeping...
News, video

Bachelorette Contestant Michael Garofola Assaulted By Maskless Man: YO! Venice Show – January, 17, 2021

January 18, 2021

January 18, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Bachelorette Contestant Michael Garofola Assaulted By Maskless Man * LAPD Crack...
video

Edify TV: Westside Police Prepare for Inauguration Day

January 18, 2021

January 18, 2021

How are Westside police departments preparing for Inauguration Day in Los Angeles? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

$50 Million Dollar Doomed Estate of Mohamed Hadid On Market for $8.5M

January 15, 2021

January 15, 2021

Today on Westside Cribz, Check on these top things for a safer home, Mohammed Hadid's $50M dollar estate on sale...
News, Venice Beach News, video

LAPD Arrests Shoreline Crips Gang Member on Suspicion of Murder In Oakwood Park: YO! Venice Show – January, 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrests Shoreline Crips Gang Member on Suspicion of Murder In...
video

Edify TV: Massive Boardwalk Fire and Stopping Encampment Cleanups

January 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

The day before a massive fire that started at a Venice homeless encampment burned a Boardwalk building, Council member Bonin...
video

Edify TV: Westside Bloomingdale’s Closing

January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

A Westside Bloomingdale's is set to shut down, adding to a string of high profile closures in the area. This...

