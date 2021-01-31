The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock
Video: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed
Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center
A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...
Venice Beach Closed as Storm Brings Lightning, Snow to Coast
January 29, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles County Beaches from Zuma to Marina Del Rey are closed due to the potential for beach lightning. By...
Nautical Chase Ensues After Baywatch Lifeguard Boat Stolen
January 28, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Man arrested Tuesday for stealing LA County lifeguard boat By Chad Winthrop This week a person stole a Baywatch lifeguard...
Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes
January 28, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...
Safe Place For Youth Founder Alison Hurst Retires After 10 Years Of Service: YO! Venice Show – January, 28, 2021
January 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Safe Place For Youth Founder Alison Hurst Retires After 10 Years Of...
Westside Food Scene: Take a Bite Out of Benny’s Tacos
Today on the Westside Food Scene we visit Benny’s Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken. With locations in Santa Monica, Culver City...
Westside Bagel & Lox Standouts
National Bagel and Lox Day is approaching so here are some Westside places serving the timeless combo properly in this...
Was This California’s Biggest-Ever Bair and Switch?
January 26, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It may have been the biggest bait and switch event ever perpetrated in California, affecting...
Edify TV: Venice Flying Carousel
Since 2018 Venice artist Robin Murez has been working on a project called the Venice Flying Carousel. Learn more in...
Edify TV: New Medical Center Planned for Westside
January 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A medical office and research center is planned to rise in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made...
Increased Fire Activity Near Venice Beach Boardwalk and Rose Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 25, 2021
January 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Increased Fire Activity Near Venice Beach Boardwalk and Rose Ave *...
Police Seek Suspect in Attempted Venice Break-In
January 25, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Notice circulated following January 19 incident on Brooks Ave By Chad Winthrop Police have released a photo of a suspect...
Seven-Story Apartment Survives Appeal
City Planning Commission upholds approval for 31-unit Westwood Boulevard apartment development By Chad Winthrop A seven-story Westside development has survived...
Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood
A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?
January 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Matt Damon Lists Palisades home for $21 Million.* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Video: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed
The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: Residents Frustrated With Local Country Club
Westside residents living near one of the most exclusive LA county clubs have a bone to pick in this video...Read more