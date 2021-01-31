February 1, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Video: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed

The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock

Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center

January 29, 2021

January 29, 2021

A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...

Snow at El Porto beach Friday. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards Facebook (Via richardpodjr).
Venice Beach Closed as Storm Brings Lightning, Snow to Coast

January 29, 2021

January 29, 2021

Los Angeles County Beaches from Zuma to Marina Del Rey are closed due to the potential for beach lightning. By...

An LASD deputy tells a man to put his hands up before boarding a stolen lifeguard boat this week. Photos: LASD (Twitter).
Nautical Chase Ensues After Baywatch Lifeguard Boat Stolen

January 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

Man arrested Tuesday for stealing LA County lifeguard boat By Chad Winthrop This week a person stole a Baywatch lifeguard...
Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes

January 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...
Safe Place For Youth Founder Alison Hurst Retires After 10 Years Of Service: YO! Venice Show – January, 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Safe Place For Youth Founder Alison Hurst Retires After 10 Years Of...
Westside Food Scene: Take a Bite Out of Benny’s Tacos

January 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

Today on the Westside Food Scene we visit Benny’s Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken. With locations in Santa Monica, Culver City...
Westside Bagel & Lox Standouts

January 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

National Bagel and Lox Day is approaching so here are some Westside places serving the timeless combo properly in this...
Was This California’s Biggest-Ever Bair and Switch?

January 26, 2021

January 26, 2021

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It may have been the biggest bait and switch event ever perpetrated in  California, affecting...
Edify TV: Venice Flying Carousel

January 26, 2021

January 26, 2021

Since 2018 Venice artist Robin Murez has been working on a project called the Venice Flying Carousel. Learn more in...
Edify TV: New Medical Center Planned for Westside

January 26, 2021

January 26, 2021

A medical office and research center is planned to rise in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made...
Increased Fire Activity Near Venice Beach Boardwalk and Rose Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 25, 2021

January 25, 2021

January 25, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Increased Fire Activity Near Venice Beach Boardwalk and Rose Ave *...

A man wanted by police in connection to a Venice attempted break-in. Photo: LAPD (Twitter).
Police Seek Suspect in Attempted Venice Break-In

January 25, 2021

January 25, 2021

Notice circulated following January 19 incident on Brooks Ave By Chad Winthrop Police have released a photo of a suspect...
Seven-Story Apartment Survives Appeal

January 24, 2021

January 24, 2021

City Planning Commission upholds approval for 31-unit Westwood Boulevard apartment development By Chad Winthrop A seven-story Westside development has survived...
Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood

January 24, 2021

January 24, 2021

A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?

January 22, 2021

January 22, 2021

Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Matt Damon Lists Palisades home for $21 Million.* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing...

