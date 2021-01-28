January 28, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Westside Bagel & Lox Standouts

National Bagel and Lox Day is approaching so here are some Westside places serving the timeless combo properly in this video made possible by School of Rock.

Westside Food Scene: Take a Bite Out of Benny’s Tacos

January 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

Today on the Westside Food Scene we visit Benny’s Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken. With locations in Santa Monica, Culver City...
Was This California’s Biggest-Ever Bair and Switch?

January 26, 2021

January 26, 2021

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It may have been the biggest bait and switch event ever perpetrated in  California, affecting...
Edify TV: Venice Flying Carousel

January 26, 2021

January 26, 2021

Since 2018 Venice artist Robin Murez has been working on a project called the Venice Flying Carousel. Learn more in...
Edify TV: New Medical Center Planned for Westside

January 26, 2021

January 26, 2021

A medical office and research center is planned to rise in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made...
Increased Fire Activity Near Venice Beach Boardwalk and Rose Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 25, 2021

January 25, 2021

January 25, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Increased Fire Activity Near Venice Beach Boardwalk and Rose Ave *...

A man wanted by police in connection to a Venice attempted break-in. Photo: LAPD (Twitter).
Police Seek Suspect in Attempted Venice Break-In

January 25, 2021

January 25, 2021

Notice circulated following January 19 incident on Brooks Ave By Chad Winthrop Police have released a photo of a suspect...
Seven-Story Apartment Survives Appeal

January 24, 2021

January 24, 2021

City Planning Commission upholds approval for 31-unit Westwood Boulevard apartment development By Chad Winthrop A seven-story Westside development has survived...
Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood

January 24, 2021

January 24, 2021

A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Venice Student Receives Education Award from The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition

January 21, 2021

January 21, 2021

Seven area students were presented Education Awards by The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition at the first-ever...
Venice-Area DUI Checkpoint This Weekend

January 21, 2021

January 21, 2021

DUI and license checkpoint Friday night at Venice-area intersection By Chad Winthrop A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is...
Edify TV: Westside Hot Chocolate Standouts

January 21, 2021

January 21, 2021

With both rain and National Hot Chocolate Day on the horizon, get cozy with these standout hot chocolates on the...
Missing Women Kolby Story’s Family and Friends Seek Answers: YO! Venice Show – January, 21, 2021

January 21, 2021

January 21, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Women Kolby Story’s Family and Friends Seek Answers * Los...
Edify TV: Promenade Property Owner Frustrated With Homelessness

January 21, 2021

January 21, 2021

A Third Street Promenade property owner is calling Santa Monica officials to deal with the issue of homeless individuals sleeping...
Popular San Francisco Sandwich Shop Opening in Westside

January 21, 2021

January 21, 2021

Westside Food Scene January 21, 2021 By Kerry Slater Santa Monica Pastry Shop Closes  A beloved Santa Monica pastry shop...

A double cheeseburger with grilled onions at Tripp Burgers. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Food Review: A Darn Good but Pricey Burger

January 21, 2021

January 21, 2021

Smash burgers done right at Tripp Burgers By Kerry Slater Surrounded by a collection of strip malls, a Westside pop-up...

