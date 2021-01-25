January 25, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
A man wanted by police in connection to a Venice attempted break-in. Photo: LAPD (Twitter).

Police Seek Suspect in Attempted Venice Break-In

Notice circulated following January 19 incident on Brooks Ave

By Chad Winthrop

Police have released a photo of a suspect attempting to break into a Venice home in broad daylight last week. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on January 19 a man attempted to break into a home on Brooks Avenue near Abbot Kinney Boulevard. The man is described by the LAPD as standing around 5′ 10″, weighing around 160 lbs and wearing all dark clothing at the time of the incident. 

Along with this description, the LAPD shared the above photo of the suspect. 

Anybody with information surrounding this case is asked to call LAPD Pacific Detectives (310) 482-6363. For anonymous calls please call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org. 

