January 26, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Increased Fire Activity Near Venice Beach Boardwalk and Rose Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 25, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Increased Fire Activity Near Venice Beach Boardwalk and Rose Ave
* First Baptist Church Of Venice Fights For Historical Designation To Avoid Demolition
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Venice Beach News, video
Related Posts
video

Edify TV: Residents Frustrated With Local Country Club

January 25, 2021

Read more
January 25, 2021

Westside residents living near one of the most exclusive LA county clubs have a bone to pick in this video...

A man wanted by police in connection to a Venice attempted break-in. Photo: LAPD (Twitter).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Police Seek Suspect in Attempted Venice Break-In

January 25, 2021

Read more
January 25, 2021

Notice circulated following January 19 incident on Brooks Ave By Chad Winthrop Police have released a photo of a suspect...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Seven-Story Apartment Survives Appeal

January 24, 2021

Read more
January 24, 2021

City Planning Commission upholds approval for 31-unit Westwood Boulevard apartment development By Chad Winthrop A seven-story Westside development has survived...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood

January 24, 2021

Read more
January 24, 2021

A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?

January 22, 2021

Read more
January 22, 2021

Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Matt Damon Lists Palisades home for $21 Million.* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing...
News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Student Receives Education Award from The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Seven area students were presented Education Awards by The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition at the first-ever...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice-Area DUI Checkpoint This Weekend

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

DUI and license checkpoint Friday night at Venice-area intersection By Chad Winthrop A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Westside Hot Chocolate Standouts

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

With both rain and National Hot Chocolate Day on the horizon, get cozy with these standout hot chocolates on the...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Missing Women Kolby Story’s Family and Friends Seek Answers: YO! Venice Show – January, 21, 2021

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Women Kolby Story’s Family and Friends Seek Answers * Los...
News, video

Edify TV: Promenade Property Owner Frustrated With Homelessness

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

A Third Street Promenade property owner is calling Santa Monica officials to deal with the issue of homeless individuals sleeping...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Popular San Francisco Sandwich Shop Opening in Westside

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Westside Food Scene January 21, 2021 By Kerry Slater Santa Monica Pastry Shop Closes  A beloved Santa Monica pastry shop...

A double cheeseburger with grilled onions at Tripp Burgers. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: A Darn Good but Pricey Burger

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Smash burgers done right at Tripp Burgers By Kerry Slater Surrounded by a collection of strip malls, a Westside pop-up...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

FDA-Authorized Coronavirus Testing at Santa Monica’s Shore Hotel

January 20, 2021

Read more
January 20, 2021

Drive-thru and walk-up testing seven-days a week   The award-winning Shore Hotel, located steps away from the world-famous Santa Monica Pier,...

Venice Family Clinic's Mobile Clinic Van. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

‘Doctor’s Office on Wheels’ Homeless and Those at Risk of Losing Homes

January 19, 2021

Read more
January 19, 2021

Venice Family Clinic launches mobile clinic van aimed at preventing homelessness By Chad Winthrop A Venice non-profit has launched a...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Ticketing Maskless Angelenos?

January 19, 2021

Read more
January 19, 2021

Los Angeles lawmakers want to fine people for not wearing masks. Learn more in this video made possible by School...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR