January 22, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Promenade Property Owner Frustrated With Homelessness

A Third Street Promenade property owner is calling Santa Monica officials to deal with the issue of homeless individuals sleeping and defecating in public elevators and stairways. Brought to you by School of Rock.

in News, video
Related Posts
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Westside Hot Chocolate Standouts

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

With both rain and National Hot Chocolate Day on the horizon, get cozy with these standout hot chocolates on the...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Missing Women Kolby Story’s Family and Friends Seek Answers: YO! Venice Show – January, 21, 2021

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Women Kolby Story’s Family and Friends Seek Answers * Los...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Popular San Francisco Sandwich Shop Opening in Westside

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Westside Food Scene January 21, 2021 By Kerry Slater Santa Monica Pastry Shop Closes  A beloved Santa Monica pastry shop...

A double cheeseburger with grilled onions at Tripp Burgers. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Food Review: A Darn Good but Pricey Burger

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Smash burgers done right at Tripp Burgers By Kerry Slater Surrounded by a collection of strip malls, a Westside pop-up...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

FDA-Authorized Coronavirus Testing at Santa Monica’s Shore Hotel

January 20, 2021

Read more
January 20, 2021

Drive-thru and walk-up testing seven-days a week   The award-winning Shore Hotel, located steps away from the world-famous Santa Monica Pier,...

Venice Family Clinic's Mobile Clinic Van. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

‘Doctor’s Office on Wheels’ Homeless and Those at Risk of Losing Homes

January 19, 2021

Read more
January 19, 2021

Venice Family Clinic launches mobile clinic van aimed at preventing homelessness By Chad Winthrop A Venice non-profit has launched a...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Ticketing Maskless Angelenos?

January 19, 2021

Read more
January 19, 2021

Los Angeles lawmakers want to fine people for not wearing masks. Learn more in this video made possible by School...

Chance Olsewski. Photos: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Missing Man Last Seen in Palms Area

January 18, 2021

Read more
January 18, 2021

Chance Olsewski last seen in on the Westside on Friday A missing 20-year-old man was last seen in the Palms...
News, video

Bachelorette Contestant Michael Garofola Assaulted By Maskless Man: YO! Venice Show – January, 17, 2021

January 18, 2021

Read more
January 18, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Bachelorette Contestant Michael Garofola Assaulted By Maskless Man * LAPD Crack...
video

Edify TV: Westside Police Prepare for Inauguration Day

January 18, 2021

Read more
January 18, 2021

How are Westside police departments preparing for Inauguration Day in Los Angeles? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Video: 25K New Housing Units in LA?

January 17, 2021

Read more
January 17, 2021

With a massive spike in homelessness forecasted, LA lawmakers want to build 25,000 new housing units. Learn more in this...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

$50 Million Dollar Doomed Estate of Mohamed Hadid On Market for $8.5M

January 15, 2021

Read more
January 15, 2021

Today on Westside Cribz, Check on these top things for a safer home, Mohammed Hadid’s $50M dollar estate on sale...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: The Westside’s Best Pies

January 14, 2021

Read more
January 14, 2021

Here are some of the best pies on the Westside ahead of National Pie Day on January 23. Learn more...
News, Venice Beach News, video

LAPD Arrests Shoreline Crips Gang Member on Suspicion of Murder In Oakwood Park: YO! Venice Show – January, 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

Read more
January 14, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrests Shoreline Crips Gang Member on Suspicion of Murder In...

Photo: Alfred Coffee (Facebook).
News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Popular Coffee Shop Adding New Westside Storefront

January 14, 2021

Read more
January 14, 2021

Westside Food Scene January 14, 2021 By Kerry Slater 65-Year-Old Santa Monica Bakery on Verge of Shutting Down  A beloved...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR