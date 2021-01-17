With a massive spike in homelessness forecasted, LA lawmakers want to build 25,000 new housing units. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Video: 25K New Housing Units in LA?
$50 Million Dollar Doomed Estate of Mohamed Hadid On Market for $8.5M
January 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Check on these top things for a safer home, Mohammed Hadid’s $50M dollar estate on sale...
Illegal Marina del Rey Boat Charters
The issue of illegal charters brought up at recent County meeting By Toi Creel Officials recently discussed the issue of...
Edify TV: The Westside’s Best Pies
Here are some of the best pies on the Westside ahead of National Pie Day on January 23. Learn more...
LAPD Arrests Shoreline Crips Gang Member on Suspicion of Murder In Oakwood Park: YO! Venice Show – January, 14, 2021
January 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrests Shoreline Crips Gang Member on Suspicion of Murder In...
Popular Coffee Shop Adding New Westside Storefront
Westside Food Scene January 14, 2021 By Kerry Slater 65-Year-Old Santa Monica Bakery on Verge of Shutting Down A beloved...
Food Review: The Westside’s Insanely Delicious Tijuana Tacos
Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village stands out amid a crowded taco scene By Kerry Slater In a city filled with...
Venice Homeless Encampment Fire Spreads to Boardwalk Building
January 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Over 100 firefighters respond to Ocean Front Walk fire Tuesday morning By Sam Catanzaro Over 100 firefighters responded this week...
Edify TV: Westside Kids Compete to Keep Beach Clean
January 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Westside kids are competing to keep the beach clean! Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
The Big Price When Scofflaws Don’t Enforce the Law
January 12, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist The list of California law enforcement agencies refusing to enforce current stay-at-home, crowd-size and...
Who is Slashing Local Brown Pelican Pouches? $5,000 Reward Offered
January 11, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Wounds are “deliberate and malicious”wildlife organization says By Chad Winthrop Who is harming Brown Pelicans in the Venice-area? At least...
One Hospitalized in Marina del Rey Fire
January 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Fire breaks out Monday morning at MDR apartment complex By Sam Catanzaro One person was injured in a Monday morning...
LAPD Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Women Last Seen Near Venice Beach: YO! Venice Show – January, 11, 2021
January 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Women Last Seen Near...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Pier Shut Down Weekends
January 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood
Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video...
City Planning Approves Venice Boardwalk Apartment Development
January 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Los Angeles Planning Department advances nine-unit development By Toi Creel The Los Angeles Planning Department has signed off on a...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Video: 25K New Housing Units in LA?
With a massive spike in homelessness forecasted, LA lawmakers want to build 25,000 new housing units. Learn more in this...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: Westside Bloomingdale’s Closing
A Westside Bloomingdale's is set to shut down, adding to a string of high profile closures in the area. This...Read more