$50 Million Dollar Doomed Estate of Mohamed Hadid On Market for $8.5M

Today on Westside Cribz, Check on these top things for a safer home, Mohammed Hadid’s $50M dollar estate on sale for $8.5M, and the local property of the week, all this and more brought to you by Maser Condo Sales So Cal.

LAPD Arrests Shoreline Crips Gang Member on Suspicion of Murder In Oakwood Park: YO! Venice Show – January, 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrests Shoreline Crips Gang Member on Suspicion of Murder In...
Edify TV: Massive Boardwalk Fire and Stopping Encampment Cleanups

January 14, 2021

January 14, 2021

The day before a massive fire that started at a Venice homeless encampment burned a Boardwalk building, Council member Bonin...
Edify TV: Westside Bloomingdale’s Closing

January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

A Westside Bloomingdale’s is set to shut down, adding to a string of high profile closures in the area. This...
LAPD Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Women Last Seen Near Venice Beach: YO! Venice Show – January, 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Needs Your Help In Locating Missing Women Last Seen Near...
Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood

January 10, 2021

January 10, 2021

Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video...

A rendering of the project planned for 811-815 Ocean Front Walk in Venice.: Rendering: Reed Architectural Group.
City Planning Approves Venice Boardwalk Apartment Development

January 8, 2021

January 8, 2021

Los Angeles Planning Department advances nine-unit development By Toi Creel The Los Angeles Planning Department has signed off on a...
How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?

January 8, 2021

January 8, 2021

Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...
Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish & Wildlife: YO! Venice Show – January, 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish &...
Edify TV: Bringing Color to Blank Westside Walls

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Across the Westside Beautify Earth is transforming walls by incorporating art from local artists. Learn more in this video made...
Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave * FEMA...
Edify TV: Architecturally Unique Westside Building Historic?

January 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

Should one of the Westside’s most architecturally unique buildings be designated a historic monument? Learn more about this relic from...
Edify TV: Venice Development Survives Two Appeals

December 28, 2020

December 28, 2020

A proposal to bring over 70 apartments to Venice recently survived two appeals filed by neighboring property owners. Learn more...
Special News Show: 2020 in Review

December 28, 2020

December 28, 2020

In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives For Westside Healthcare Workers

December 21, 2020

December 21, 2020

Westside frontline healthcare workers are seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as they begin to receive the...
LAPD and Boys and Girls Club Annual Toy Drive Event: YO! Venice Show – December, 21, 2020

December 21, 2020

December 21, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD and Boys and Girls Club Annual Toy Drive Event *...

