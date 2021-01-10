Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood
City Planning Approves Venice Boardwalk Apartment Development
January 8, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Los Angeles Planning Department advances nine-unit development By Toi Creel The Los Angeles Planning Department has signed off on a...
How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?
January 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...
RV Along Penmar Golf Course Destroyed in Fire
January 7, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Vehicle catches fire earlier this week Another RV went up in flames in Venice recently, the second such fire to...
Edify TV: Westside Gets New Cold-Pressed Juicery
A new pressed-juicery has opened up on the Westside helping with New Year’s healthy eating resolutions. Learn more in this...
Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish & Wildlife: YO! Venice Show – January, 7, 2021
January 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved By California Depart Of Fish &...
When Will Outdoor Dining Resume in LA County?
January 7, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Appeals court upholds LA County’s outdoor dining ban By Sam Catanzaro A recent court ruling upholding Los Angeles County’s outdoor...
Longtime Venice Italian Restaurant Forced to Close
January 6, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
After 28 year run, Venice’s C&O Trattoria closing By Toi Creel A Venice restaurant that has been around for nearly...
WWE Star’s Widow Files Wrongful Death Suit in Venice Beach Drowning
January 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Siliana Gaspard files suit claiming negligence By Chad Winthrop The widow of WWE star Shad Gaspard who drowned last year...
Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 4, 2021
January 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave * FEMA...
Food Review: Soul-Warming Dumplings on the Westside
Simple yet flavorful soup dumplings from Dan Modern Chinese’s newest location By Kerry Slater A dumpling restaurant recently opened in...
Edify TV: Venice Development Survives Two Appeals
A proposal to bring over 70 apartments to Venice recently survived two appeals filed by neighboring property owners. Learn more...
Special News Show: 2020 in Review
December 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Food Review: A Westside Burger Institution Returns
December 23, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Pico Boulevard Big Tomy’s reopens after 2018 fire By Kerry Slater A longtime Westside chili cheeseburger institution reopened recently after...
