Should one of the Westside’s most architecturally unique buildings be designated a historic monument? Learn more about this relic from a previous era in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Architecturally Unique Westside Building Historic?
Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 4, 2021
January 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave * FEMA...
Special News Show: 2020 in Review
December 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives For Westside Healthcare Workers
December 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Westside frontline healthcare workers are seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as they begin to receive the...
LAPD and Boys and Girls Club Annual Toy Drive Event: YO! Venice Show – December, 21, 2020
December 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD and Boys and Girls Club Annual Toy Drive Event *...
Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million
December 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...
Harry Perry Is Alive Despite False Social Media Claims: YO! Venice Show – December, 17, 2020
December 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Harry Perry Is Alive Despite False Social Media Rumors * Unions Representing...
Protestors March To Save Small Businesses
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...
Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62: YO! Venice Show – December, 14, 2020
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62 * ‘Operation Santa’ Helping...
Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?
December 11, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu...
Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban
December 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A judge says that LA County’s decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow...
Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice: YO! Venice Show – December, 10, 2020
December 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice * Hundreds Of City...
Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting
December 7, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...
Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19: YO! Venice Show – December, 7, 2020
December 7, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19 * George...
Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home
December 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery
December 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...
