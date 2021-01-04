January 5, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Architecturally Unique Westside Building Historic?

Should one of the Westside’s most architecturally unique buildings be designated a historic monument? Learn more about this relic from a previous era in this video made possible by School of Rock.

in video
News, video

Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave: YO! Venice Show – January, 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspect In Custody After Structure Fire On Brookes Ave * FEMA...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Special News Show: 2020 in Review

December 28, 2020

In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
video

Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives For Westside Healthcare Workers

December 21, 2020

Westside frontline healthcare workers are seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as they begin to receive the...
News, video

LAPD and Boys and Girls Club Annual Toy Drive Event: YO! Venice Show – December, 21, 2020

December 21, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD and Boys and Girls Club Annual Toy Drive Event *...
News, Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million

December 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...
News, video

Harry Perry Is Alive Despite False Social Media Claims: YO! Venice Show – December, 17, 2020

December 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Harry Perry Is Alive Despite False Social Media Rumors * Unions Representing...
video

Protestors March To Save Small Businesses

December 14, 2020

Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...
News, video

Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62: YO! Venice Show – December, 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62 * ‘Operation Santa’ Helping...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?

December 11, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu...
video

Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban

December 10, 2020

A judge says that LA County’s decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow...
News, video

Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice: YO! Venice Show – December, 10, 2020

December 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice * Hundreds Of City...
video

Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting

December 7, 2020

A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...
News, video

Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19: YO! Venice Show – December, 7, 2020

December 7, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19 * George...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home

December 4, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
video

Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery

December 3, 2020

The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...

