Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million

Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check out the local property of the week all this and more brought to you by Maser Condo Sales.

Featured, News

Gifts for Everyone at The Book Jewel

December 17, 2020

December 17, 2020

Westchester’s first independent bookstore opens doors Winter weather has set in, opening the doors to the Holiday season and there...

Venice Beach near Rose Avenue. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Homeless, News, Venice Beach News

Feds Give LA County Permission to Skip 2021 Homeless Count

December 17, 2020

December 17, 2020

“There is no safe way to gather the 8,000 volunteers necessary,” LAHSA says By Sam Catanzaro The federal government has...
News, video

Harry Perry Is Alive Despite False Social Media Claims: YO! Venice Show – December, 17, 2020

December 17, 2020

December 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Harry Perry Is Alive Despite False Social Media Rumors * Unions Representing...

Wagyu slow-braised short ribs with creamy polenta highlight a holiday meal spread from Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Farm-to-Table Holiday Meals From Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach

December 17, 2020

December 17, 2020

Santa Monica hotels offering gourmet to-go meals for Christmas and New Year’s  While many holiday traditions look different this year,...

Outdoor patio dining at The Rose. Photo: The Rose (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

VNC Calls for Outdoor Dining, Longtime Venice Restaurant Temporarily Closes

December 17, 2020

December 17, 2020

Owner of The Rose says most recent round of closures have forced him to layoff staff By Sam Catanzaro As...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?

December 15, 2020

December 15, 2020

“They don’t clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and...

"Yes, health workers will be the first Californians to get the vaccine. But not nursing home residents. This is a huge failing in the state’s plan for prioritizing inoculations against the plague that has killed almost 300,000 Americans – about one-third of them living in long term care." Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Westside Wellness

Nursing Home Residents Need High Vaccine Priority

December 15, 2020

December 15, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Teachers’ unions, police and firefighters argued in early December they ought to get the expected new...
video

Protestors March To Save Small Businesses

December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...
News, video

Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62: YO! Venice Show – December, 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62 * ‘Operation Santa’ Helping...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Two Suspects at-Large Following MDR Shooting

December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Two suspects fled scene in black car, police say By Sam Catanzaro Two suspects remain at-large wanted for shooting a...

The scene of a Venice Boardwalk shooting that left a woman dead on December 1. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News, Ocean Front Walk, Venice Beach News

Mother of Woman Fatally Shot on Venice Boardwalk Pleads for Public to Come Forward With Info

December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Police have yet to arrest suspect in connection to December 1 shooting By Sam Catanzaro The mother of a woman...

"the split roll will return in the next general election, with a different number and a different ballot description, but the same mission of revising current property tax law to make business property owners pay more of the freight."
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Prop. 13 Still the Third Rail? Not Exactly

December 13, 2020

December 13, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Proposition 13 is still the third rail of California politics,” crowed Jon Coupal in...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle

December 11, 2020

December 11, 2020

A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?

December 11, 2020

December 11, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu...

Dr. Nell Smircina, Owner and Director of PIQUE Health. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

PIQUE Health – Specialized Treatment Plans to Optimize Male Health

December 10, 2020

December 10, 2020

Beverly Hills-based practice helping men come up with a plan to fully optimize their health Now more than ever, amid...

