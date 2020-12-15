December 16, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?

“They don’t clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and shower!” says a woman who waited in line at the Santa Monica DMV for an hour. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.

in Edify TV, Featured, News, Westside Wellness
"Yes, health workers will be the first Californians to get the vaccine. But not nursing home residents. This is a huge failing in the state’s plan for prioritizing inoculations against the plague that has killed almost 300,000 Americans – about one-third of them living in long term care." Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Westside Wellness

Nursing Home Residents Need High Vaccine Priority

December 15, 2020

December 15, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Teachers’ unions, police and firefighters argued in early December they ought to get the expected new...
News, video

Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62: YO! Venice Show – December, 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62 * ‘Operation Santa’ Helping...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Two Suspects at-Large Following MDR Shooting

December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Two suspects fled scene in black car, police say By Sam Catanzaro Two suspects remain at-large wanted for shooting a...

The scene of a Venice Boardwalk shooting that left a woman dead on December 1. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News, Ocean Front Walk, Venice Beach News

Mother of Woman Fatally Shot on Venice Boardwalk Pleads for Public to Come Forward With Info

December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Police have yet to arrest suspect in connection to December 1 shooting By Sam Catanzaro The mother of a woman...

"the split roll will return in the next general election, with a different number and a different ballot description, but the same mission of revising current property tax law to make business property owners pay more of the freight."
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Prop. 13 Still the Third Rail? Not Exactly

December 13, 2020

December 13, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Proposition 13 is still the third rail of California politics,” crowed Jon Coupal in...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle

December 11, 2020

December 11, 2020

A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...

Dr. Nell Smircina, Owner and Director of PIQUE Health. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

PIQUE Health – Specialized Treatment Plans to Optimize Male Health

December 10, 2020

December 10, 2020

Beverly Hills-based practice helping men come up with a plan to fully optimize their health Now more than ever, amid...

Photo: ZJ Boarding (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

ZJ Boarding House to Reopen

December 10, 2020

December 10, 2020

Surf and skate institution set to reopen in Spring 2021 By Sam Catanzaro Local surf and skate institution ZJ Boarding...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Pasta Truck Sets up Shop on Westside

December 10, 2020

December 10, 2020

A renowned pasta truck has opened a brick and mortar location on the Westside. Learn more in this video made...
News, video

Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice: YO! Venice Show – December, 10, 2020

December 10, 2020

December 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice * Hundreds Of City...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside

December 10, 2020

December 10, 2020

Westside Food Scene December 10, 2020 By Kerry Slater Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside  Randy’s Donuts is opening in a...
Edify TV, News

Edify TV: Holiday Fun at the Santa Monica Pier

December 8, 2020

December 8, 2020

While most holiday events have been moved to a virtual format this year, a festive art installation has made its...

Venice Family Clinic and UCLA provide free and healthy food to patients and the community to help keep people healthy. Photo: Courtesy of Venice Family Clinic/UCLA.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic & UCLA Collaborate Delivering Nearly 13,000 Free Meals Weekly to People in Need

December 8, 2020

December 8, 2020

UCLA Dining plans and prepares ready-to-eat meals while nonprofit community health center raises funds and distributes food to patients Venice...
News, video

Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19: YO! Venice Show – December, 7, 2020

December 7, 2020

December 7, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19 * George...

The scene of an attempted bicycle theft that led to the death of a senior citizen on October 28. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Police Arrest Homicide Suspect in Connection to Death of Senior

December 7, 2020

December 7, 2020

Dylan Brumley arrested by LAPD as suspect in homicide of 71-year-old Jesus Valdivia By Sam Catanzaro Police arrested last week...

