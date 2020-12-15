“They don’t clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and shower!” says a woman who waited in line at the Santa Monica DMV for an hour. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?
Nursing Home Residents Need High Vaccine Priority
December 15, 2020 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Teachers’ unions, police and firefighters argued in early December they ought to get the expected new...
Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62: YO! Venice Show – December, 14, 2020
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62 * ‘Operation Santa’ Helping...
Two Suspects at-Large Following MDR Shooting
December 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Two suspects fled scene in black car, police say By Sam Catanzaro Two suspects remain at-large wanted for shooting a...
Mother of Woman Fatally Shot on Venice Boardwalk Pleads for Public to Come Forward With Info
December 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Police have yet to arrest suspect in connection to December 1 shooting By Sam Catanzaro The mother of a woman...
Prop. 13 Still the Third Rail? Not Exactly
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Proposition 13 is still the third rail of California politics,” crowed Jon Coupal in...
Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle
December 11, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...
PIQUE Health – Specialized Treatment Plans to Optimize Male Health
December 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Beverly Hills-based practice helping men come up with a plan to fully optimize their health Now more than ever, amid...
ZJ Boarding House to Reopen
December 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Surf and skate institution set to reopen in Spring 2021 By Sam Catanzaro Local surf and skate institution ZJ Boarding...
Edify TV: Pasta Truck Sets up Shop on Westside
A renowned pasta truck has opened a brick and mortar location on the Westside. Learn more in this video made...
Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice: YO! Venice Show – December, 10, 2020
December 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice * Hundreds Of City...
Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside
December 10, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Food Scene December 10, 2020 By Kerry Slater Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside Randy’s Donuts is opening in a...
Edify TV: Holiday Fun at the Santa Monica Pier
While most holiday events have been moved to a virtual format this year, a festive art installation has made its...
Venice Family Clinic & UCLA Collaborate Delivering Nearly 13,000 Free Meals Weekly to People in Need
UCLA Dining plans and prepares ready-to-eat meals while nonprofit community health center raises funds and distributes food to patients Venice...
Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19: YO! Venice Show – December, 7, 2020
December 7, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19 * George...
Police Arrest Homicide Suspect in Connection to Death of Senior
December 7, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Dylan Brumley arrested by LAPD as suspect in homicide of 71-year-old Jesus Valdivia By Sam Catanzaro Police arrested last week...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?
"They don't clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and...Read more
POPULAR
Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban
A judge says that LA County's decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow...Read more