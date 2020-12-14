Mother of Woman Fatally Shot on Venice Boardwalk Pleads for Public to Come Forward With Info

Police have yet to arrest suspect in connection to December 1 shooting

By Sam Catanzaro

The mother of a woman fatally shot on the Venice Boardwalk is pleading with the public to come forward with information surrounding the death of her daughter–who herself left behind an 8-year-old girl and a 1-month-old boy.

Accoridng to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on Tuesday, December 1 at 5:24 p.m. beach patrol officers responded to a call of a shooting with a woman down at Ocean Front Walk, south of Windward Avenue.

“The officers arrived and were directed to a female adult victim. She was unconscious and not breathing,” the LAPD said.

According to the LAPD, officers provided medical aid and requested the Los Angeles Fire Department, who transported the victim to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The LAPD notes the incident is possibly gang-related, saying “a dispute had occurred between the victim, her boyfriend and three unidentified male Blacks, possibly wearing hoodies. The suspects fled the location on foot.”

No arrests have been made in the incident, the LAPD says.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, the victim 28-year-old Ky Thomas died of a gunshot wound to the torso.

As reported by KTLA, Thomas was the mother of an 8-year-old girl and 1-month-old boy, had recently bought a home and earned a license to broker loans in commercial trucking.

“My grandchildren don’t have their mother,” the victim’s mother, Cortlyn Bridges told KTLA, adding for anyone with information related to the case to come forward.

“I’m begging you,” Bridges said. “You took my baby from me … I don’t know how you can sleep at night.”

Bridges also took issue with the police stating the incident may be gang-related, saying her daughter was “was a good girl, she had a good heart.”

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact LAPD West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470.