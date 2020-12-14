Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62
* ‘Operation Santa’ Helping Children In Need During Christmas
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62: YO! Venice Show – December, 14, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Protestors March To Save Small Businesses
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...
Two Suspects at-Large Following MDR Shooting
December 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Two suspects fled scene in black car, police say By Sam Catanzaro Two suspects remain at-large wanted for shooting a...
Mother of Woman Fatally Shot on Venice Boardwalk Pleads for Public to Come Forward With Info
December 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Police have yet to arrest suspect in connection to December 1 shooting By Sam Catanzaro The mother of a woman...
Prop. 13 Still the Third Rail? Not Exactly
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Proposition 13 is still the third rail of California politics,” crowed Jon Coupal in...
Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle
December 11, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...
Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?
December 11, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu...
PIQUE Health – Specialized Treatment Plans to Optimize Male Health
December 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Beverly Hills-based practice helping men come up with a plan to fully optimize their health Now more than ever, amid...
ZJ Boarding House to Reopen
December 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Surf and skate institution set to reopen in Spring 2021 By Sam Catanzaro Local surf and skate institution ZJ Boarding...
Edify TV: Pasta Truck Sets up Shop on Westside
A renowned pasta truck has opened a brick and mortar location on the Westside. Learn more in this video made...
Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban
December 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A judge says that LA County’s decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow...
Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice: YO! Venice Show – December, 10, 2020
December 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice * Hundreds Of City...
Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside
December 10, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Food Scene December 10, 2020 By Kerry Slater Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside Randy’s Donuts is opening in a...
Edify TV: Holiday Fun at the Santa Monica Pier
While most holiday events have been moved to a virtual format this year, a festive art installation has made its...
Venice Family Clinic & UCLA Collaborate Delivering Nearly 13,000 Free Meals Weekly to People in Need
UCLA Dining plans and prepares ready-to-eat meals while nonprofit community health center raises funds and distributes food to patients Venice...
Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting
December 7, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Protestors March To Save Small Businesses
Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: Pasta Truck Sets up Shop on Westside
A renowned pasta truck has opened a brick and mortar location on the Westside. Learn more in this video made...Read more