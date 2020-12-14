December 15, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Actor Tommy 'Tiny' Lister Dies At 62: YO! Venice Show – December, 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dies At 62
* ‘Operation Santa’ Helping Children In Need During Christmas
All this and more on today's show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

in News, video
video

Protestors March To Save Small Businesses

December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Two Suspects at-Large Following MDR Shooting

December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Two suspects fled scene in black car, police say By Sam Catanzaro Two suspects remain at-large wanted for shooting a...

The scene of a Venice Boardwalk shooting that left a woman dead on December 1. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News, Ocean Front Walk, Venice Beach News

Mother of Woman Fatally Shot on Venice Boardwalk Pleads for Public to Come Forward With Info

December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Police have yet to arrest suspect in connection to December 1 shooting By Sam Catanzaro The mother of a woman...

"the split roll will return in the next general election, with a different number and a different ballot description, but the same mission of revising current property tax law to make business property owners pay more of the freight."
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Prop. 13 Still the Third Rail? Not Exactly

December 13, 2020

December 13, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Proposition 13 is still the third rail of California politics,” crowed Jon Coupal in...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle

December 11, 2020

December 11, 2020

A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?

December 11, 2020

December 11, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu...

Dr. Nell Smircina, Owner and Director of PIQUE Health. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

PIQUE Health – Specialized Treatment Plans to Optimize Male Health

December 10, 2020

December 10, 2020

Beverly Hills-based practice helping men come up with a plan to fully optimize their health Now more than ever, amid...

Photo: ZJ Boarding (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

ZJ Boarding House to Reopen

December 10, 2020

December 10, 2020

Surf and skate institution set to reopen in Spring 2021 By Sam Catanzaro Local surf and skate institution ZJ Boarding...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Pasta Truck Sets up Shop on Westside

December 10, 2020

December 10, 2020

A renowned pasta truck has opened a brick and mortar location on the Westside. Learn more in this video made...
video

Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban

December 10, 2020

December 10, 2020

A judge says that LA County’s decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow...
News, video

Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice: YO! Venice Show – December, 10, 2020

December 10, 2020

December 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice * Hundreds Of City...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside

December 10, 2020

December 10, 2020

Westside Food Scene December 10, 2020 By Kerry Slater Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside  Randy’s Donuts is opening in a...
Edify TV, News

Edify TV: Holiday Fun at the Santa Monica Pier

December 8, 2020

December 8, 2020

While most holiday events have been moved to a virtual format this year, a festive art installation has made its...

Venice Family Clinic and UCLA provide free and healthy food to patients and the community to help keep people healthy. Photo: Courtesy of Venice Family Clinic/UCLA.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic & UCLA Collaborate Delivering Nearly 13,000 Free Meals Weekly to People in Need

December 8, 2020

December 8, 2020

UCLA Dining plans and prepares ready-to-eat meals while nonprofit community health center raises funds and distributes food to patients Venice...
video

Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting

December 7, 2020

December 7, 2020

A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...

