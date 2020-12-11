A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle
Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?
December 11, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu...
PIQUE Health – Specialized Treatment Plans to Optimize Male Health
December 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Beverly Hills-based practice helping men come up with a plan to fully optimize their health Now more than ever, amid...
ZJ Boarding House to Reopen
December 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Surf and skate institution set to reopen in Spring 2021 By Sam Catanzaro Local surf and skate institution ZJ Boarding...
Edify TV: Pasta Truck Sets up Shop on Westside
A renowned pasta truck has opened a brick and mortar location on the Westside. Learn more in this video made...
Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice: YO! Venice Show – December, 10, 2020
December 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice * Hundreds Of City...
Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside
December 10, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Food Scene December 10, 2020 By Kerry Slater Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside Randy’s Donuts is opening in a...
Edify TV: Holiday Fun at the Santa Monica Pier
While most holiday events have been moved to a virtual format this year, a festive art installation has made its...
Venice Family Clinic & UCLA Collaborate Delivering Nearly 13,000 Free Meals Weekly to People in Need
UCLA Dining plans and prepares ready-to-eat meals while nonprofit community health center raises funds and distributes food to patients Venice...
Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19: YO! Venice Show – December, 7, 2020
December 7, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19 * George...
Police Arrest Homicide Suspect in Connection to Death of Senior
December 7, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Dylan Brumley arrested by LAPD as suspect in homicide of 71-year-old Jesus Valdivia By Sam Catanzaro Police arrested last week...
Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment
Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video...
Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home
December 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
Celebrate The Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Virtually: YO! Venice Show – December, 3, 2020
December 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Celebrate The Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Virtually! * Los Angeles...
Edify TV: Culver City Food Hall Opens
A highly-anticipated food destination has opened in Culver City in a historic building. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: Restaurant Grant Program Not Enough?
To help struggling restaurants, LA County is rolling out a grant program. But with most restaurants not qualifying, will it...
