December 11, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: ZJ Boarding (Facebook).

ZJ Boarding House to Reopen

Surf and skate institution set to reopen in Spring 2021

By Sam Catanzaro

Local surf and skate institution ZJ Boarding House is set to make a return to its longtime Main Street storefront.

ZJ Boarding House, founded in 1988 on the corner of Main Street and Ocean Park Boulevard, closed earlier this year on August 16 following issues negotiating a lease. Since then ZJ’s parent company Boardriders have worked with the landlord and local stakeholders to sign a five-year lease that will allow the store–with major renovations including a new roof and interior upgrades–to reopen in Spring 2021. The temporary space is currently up and running on Main Street.

“What a silver lining at the end of such a challenging year,” says Todd Roberts, co-founder of ZJ. “ZJ Boarding House is such an integral part of the community and we can’t thank our customers enough for their patience and support of us over the years. Thanks to the hard work of the community, of Boardriders, and of our landlord, we now have a plan in place that will continue to make this space the ultimate destination for everyone looking to have fun in and around the ocean, the mountains and beyond.”

After the Main Street renovations, which include the replacement of the roof, seismic retrofits, and substantial interior upgrades, the entire 4,900 square foot space will be open in just a few months.

“Spring 2021 can’t come soon enough,” said Ajai Datta, who leads US retail operations for Boardriders. “We’re all looking to turn the page on a challenging year that will ultimately make us stronger in the long run.”

