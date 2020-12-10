Westside Food Scene December 10, 2020

By Kerry Slater

Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside

Randy’s Donuts is opening in a Santa Monica space that used to house a coffee shop but minus one iconic feature of the popular donut shop. Next year, the popular LA donut shop Randy’s Donuts will open in Santa Monica at 829 Wilshire Boulevard, the former home of a popular Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf location that closed this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Santa Monica announcement comes following the announcement of the opening of a Torrance location. The Torrance opening took place on Tuesday, December 1 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Santa Monica location won’t open until early spring 2021 according to Randy’s Donuts representatives.

Michelin-Starred Sushi Restaurant Relocating to Santa Monica

Michelin-Starred sushi restaurant Shunji is reportedly relocating to Santa Monica. As reported by Eater LA, chef-owner Shunji Nakao seems to be planning to move the restaurant–currently at 12244 West Pico Boulevard–to 3003 Ocean Park Boulevard in Santa Monica. Eater notes that the move is likely a relocation, not an expansion, due to a longtime dispute between the city, local stakeholders and the property owner–who wants to tear down the architecturally-unique, circular building that currently houses Shunji.

Brentwood Mexican Seafood Restaurant Closes

Mexican seafood restaurant Maradentro has permanently closed. Located at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Barrington Avenue, the eatery from chef Jesse Gomez–of restaurants Maradentro Studio City, Mercados and Yxta Cocina–now has a for lease sign out front, as reported by Toddrickallen. “We are sad to announce that Maradentro is permanently closed. I will miss your walls, your food, your drinks, but mostly the people who made this such a great restaurant. If you enjoyed a meal here, thank you. If you worked here, thank you even more,” Gomez wrote on the food group’s website.

Williams-Sonoma Closing Beverly Hills Location

Upscale cookware store Williams-Sonoma is closing their Beverly Hills location, leaving just one more Westside storefront for the chain. “We are closing this location,” reads a sign in the front window of the Beverly Hills location at 339 Beverly Drive, Toddrickallen reports. With the closing of the Beverly Hills location, the Santa Monica store on Montan Avenue will be the last Williams-Sonoma on the Westside.