December 11, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside

Westside Food Scene December 10, 2020

By Kerry Slater

Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside 

Randy’s Donuts is opening in a Santa Monica space that used to house a coffee shop but minus one iconic feature of the popular donut shop. Next year, the popular LA donut shop Randy’s Donuts will open in Santa Monica at 829 Wilshire Boulevard, the former home of a popular Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf location that closed this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Santa Monica announcement comes following the announcement of the opening of a Torrance location. The Torrance opening took place on Tuesday, December 1 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Santa Monica location won’t open until early spring 2021 according to Randy’s Donuts representatives. 

Michelin-Starred Sushi Restaurant Relocating to Santa Monica

Michelin-Starred sushi restaurant Shunji is reportedly relocating to Santa Monica. As reported by Eater LA, chef-owner Shunji Nakao seems to be planning to move the restaurant–currently at 12244 West Pico Boulevard–to 3003 Ocean Park Boulevard in Santa Monica. Eater notes that the move is likely a relocation, not an expansion, due to a longtime dispute between the city, local stakeholders and the property owner–who wants to tear down the architecturally-unique, circular building that currently houses Shunji. 

Brentwood Mexican Seafood Restaurant Closes 

Mexican seafood restaurant Maradentro has permanently closed. Located at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Barrington Avenue, the eatery from chef Jesse Gomez–of restaurants Maradentro Studio City, Mercados and Yxta Cocina–now has a for lease sign out front, as reported by Toddrickallen. “We are sad to announce that Maradentro is permanently closed. I will miss your walls, your food, your drinks, but mostly the people who made this such a great restaurant. If you enjoyed a meal here, thank you. If you worked here, thank you even more,” Gomez wrote on the food group’s website

Williams-Sonoma Closing Beverly Hills Location 

Upscale cookware store Williams-Sonoma is closing their Beverly Hills location, leaving just one more Westside storefront for the chain. “We are closing this location,” reads a sign in the front window of the Beverly Hills location at 339 Beverly Drive, Toddrickallen reports. With the closing of the Beverly Hills location, the Santa Monica store on Montan Avenue will be the last Williams-Sonoma on the Westside. 

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants
Related Posts
News, video

Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice: YO! Venice Show – December, 10, 2020

December 10, 2020

Read more
December 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Calisons Closes After 7 years In Venice * Hundreds Of City...
Edify TV, News

Edify TV: Holiday Fun at the Santa Monica Pier

December 8, 2020

Read more
December 8, 2020

While most holiday events have been moved to a virtual format this year, a festive art installation has made its...

Venice Family Clinic and UCLA provide free and healthy food to patients and the community to help keep people healthy. Photo: Courtesy of Venice Family Clinic/UCLA.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic & UCLA Collaborate Delivering Nearly 13,000 Free Meals Weekly to People in Need

December 8, 2020

Read more
December 8, 2020

UCLA Dining plans and prepares ready-to-eat meals while nonprofit community health center raises funds and distributes food to patients Venice...
News, video

Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19: YO! Venice Show – December, 7, 2020

December 7, 2020

Read more
December 7, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Canals Holiday Boat Parade Cancelled Due to Covid-19 * George...

The scene of an attempted bicycle theft that led to the death of a senior citizen on October 28. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News

Police Arrest Homicide Suspect in Connection to Death of Senior

December 7, 2020

Read more
December 7, 2020

Dylan Brumley arrested by LAPD as suspect in homicide of 71-year-old Jesus Valdivia By Sam Catanzaro Police arrested last week...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment

December 6, 2020

Read more
December 6, 2020

Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video...
News, video

Celebrate The Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Virtually: YO! Venice Show – December, 3, 2020

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Celebrate The Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Virtually! * Los Angeles...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Culver City Food Hall Opens

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

A highly-anticipated food destination has opened in Culver City in a historic building. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Restaurant Grant Program Not Enough?

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

To help struggling restaurants, LA County is rolling out a grant program. But with most restaurants not qualifying, will it...

Photo: Ghisallo.la/Jakob Layman.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Venice Restaurateurs’ SM Pizza Spot Closes Right After Opening

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

Ghisallo’s wood-fired pizza closes due to a plumbing issue after less than 24 hours after opening By Toi Creel An...

The scene of a Venice Beach Boardwalk shooting that left a woman dead Tuesday. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Multiple Suspects at-Large Following Fatal Venice Boardwalk Shooting

December 2, 2020

Read more
December 2, 2020

Woman dead after Tuesday evening shooting, four suspects at-large By Sam Catanzaro Four suspects remain at-large connected to a Venice...
News

Eflyn Launches Shopify Self Serve Checkout Kiosk to Help Businesses Stay Open With Contactless Purchasing

December 2, 2020

Read more
December 2, 2020

Digital display and software company Eflyn rolls out Shopify kiosk to help local businesses stay open with contactless purchasing. By...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a...

"No one knows if the current almost statewide 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will slow infection. One thing for certain: it won’t achieve much if it’s not enforced, and many county sheriffs from Los Angeles to Sacramento and beyond are not bothering," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo:Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Westside Wellness

Column: Will Flailing at the Virus Do Much Good?

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It is well established that wearing face masks confers a high degree of protection...

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl being interviewed at the 2017 opening of the rainbow Venice Beach lifeguard tower. Photo: Facebook.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

LA County Supervisor Kuehl Dines out After Voting to Shut Down Restaurants

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR