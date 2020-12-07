Police Arrest Homicide Suspect in Connection to Death of Senior

Dylan Brumley arrested by LAPD as suspect in homicide of 71-year-old Jesus Valdivia

By Sam Catanzaro

Police arrested last week a suspect in the homicide of a 71-year-old man in the Venice-area.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Robbery-Homicide Division, on December 3 officers arrested Dylan Brumley as a suspect in the death of 71-year-old Jesus Valdivia. 33-year-old Brumley, a reported homeless man, was arrested in the area of the 405-Freeway underpass at Venice Boulevard–a place where he at one point lived.

The incident occurred when on Wednesday, October 28 around 1:45 p.m. Valdivia was standing at the corner of Beethoven Street and Victoria Avenue when Brumley attempted to steal his bicycle. In the ensuing struggle, the victim hit his head on the pavement.

The victim, 71-year-old Jesus Valdiva Jimenez of Venice–died at a local hospital on October 31 from injuries sustained in the attack.

In the immediate wake of the incident, Brumley was arrested for felony robbery but later released on November 2 before being arrested again last week on homicide charges.

On November 12, homicide and robbery charges were filed against Brumley by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

Records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department show that Brumley has been arrested (and released shortly thereafter) three previous times, the most recent being for a misdemeanor in June of this year.