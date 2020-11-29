Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside
Century-Old Home Could Be Replaced by Apartments
November 29, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Plans submitted to City of Santa Monica to convert 1546 9th Street in Santa Monica into more housing By Toi...
Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells
November 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater...
Edify TV: Layoffs Coming as LA County Suspends Outdoor Dining
“We are laying off about 70 percent of our staff,” says a local restaurant owner in the wake of LA County...
Acclaimed Abbot Kinney Restaurant Closes 18-Months After Opening
November 25, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Vartan Abgaryan says Abbot Kinney Boulevard restaurant Yours Truly will not be reopening By Kerry Slater An acclaimed Abbot Kinney...
Column: Defying the Hype: State’s Voters Smarter Than ‘Experts’ Think
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist For more than two months, California airwaves were filled with political hype, in large part because...
LAPD Venice Beach Detail Downsizing Due To Budget Cuts: YO! Venice Show – November, 23, 2020
November 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Venice Beach Detail Downsizing Due To Budget Cuts * Homicides...
Small Package Explodes at Venice Post Office
November 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Saturday incident under investigation A small package exploded at a Venice USPS facility over the weekend. According to the Los...
Column: Defying the Hype: State's Voters Smarter Than 'Experts' Think
November 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist For more than two months, California airwaves were filled with political hype, in large part because...
$26 Million Dollar Home Designed by Hal Levitt
November 20, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, We glimpse inside Hal Levitt’s “Holt House”, examine why the housing market took a slight pause...
City Council Set to Vote on Vote on Encampment Ban
November 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles City Council to continue controversial item November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers are set to vote...
Venice Shooting Leaves Man Injured
Shooting takes place in area of Washington and Pacific Thursday One person was injured following a shooting that took place...
Local Restaurants React to New Dining Restrictions
Capacity in Los Angeles restaurants capped at 50 percent By Toi Creel Local restaurants are having to make some big...
Wrestler JTG Supports Shab Gaspard Nomination for WWE “Warrior Award”: YO! Venice Show – November, 19, 2020
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Wrestler JTG Supports Shab Gaspard Nomination for WWE “Warrior Award” *...
Main Street Restaurant Recognized by Michelin
Pasjoli on Main Street in Santa Monica named a “discovery” restaurant By Toi Creel While Michelin stars are not being...
Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
