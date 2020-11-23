Small Package Explodes at Venice Post Office

Saturday incident under investigation

A small package exploded at a Venice USPS facility over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident–initially reported as a structure fire–was called in at 3:38 p.m. on November at 313 Grand Boulevard, the location of a United States Postal Service (USPS) facility.

After responding to the scene, firefighters learned that a small package had exploded at the facility.

No injuries were reported.

The LAFD had no additional information on the incident, directing further questions to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). The LAPD could not immediately be reached when contacted for more information.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.