November 10, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Police activity near the scene where a suspicious package was found in Venice Monday. Photo: Citzen.

Bomb Squad Responds to Venice Beach Boardwalk Monday

LAPD Bomb Squad discover battery pack in area of OFW and Rose

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Bomb Squad on Monday responded and cleared reports of a suspicious package near the Venice Beach Boardwalk.

According to the LAPD, on Monday, November 9 around 4:15 p.m., the Department received reports of a suspicious package in the area of Ocean Front Walk and Rose Avenue.

LAPD’s Bomb Squad responded to the scene and determined the item was a battery pack.

No injuries were reported.

Police shut down the Boardwalk for a few hours during the investigation.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
News, video

Armed Robbery at Trader Joes: YO! Venice Show – November, 9, 2020

November 9, 2020

Read more
November 9, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Armed Robbery at Trader Joes * George Gascon Unseats Jackie Lacey...

Police and fire crews mop-up a Friday fire on Ocean Front Walk in Venice. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News

Another Tent Fire Breaks Out in Venice

November 9, 2020

Read more
November 9, 2020

Fire breaks out Friday afternoon On Friday a tent caught fire on Ocean Front Walk in Venice According to the...
News, video

Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory

November 9, 2020

Read more
November 9, 2020

The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Public Meeting on Venice Coastal Zone Area

November 8, 2020

Read more
November 8, 2020

Forum for feedback and suggestions about historic places, people, and events located specifically in the Venice Coastal Zone A resurvey...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: West LA Civic Center Redevelopment

November 8, 2020

Read more
November 8, 2020

Learn about two proposals to redevelop the West Los Angeles Civic Center in this video made possible by School of...

The Mid-Century Jazz quartet. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Music

Mid-Century Jazz: Bringing the Jazz Club to Homes

November 7, 2020

Read more
November 7, 2020

Local quartet bring classic jazz from the 1950s and 1960s to a live setting By Sam Catanzaro Concerts in Los...

The Venice Fishing Pier in July 2018 after a fire damaged the ramp. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Pier Expected to Reopen Next Spring

November 6, 2020

Read more
November 6, 2020

$4 million repair project continues The Venice Fishing Pier, currently closed for repairs, is set to reopen this spring, according...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Pacific Ave Lane Resolution On Hold: YO! Venice Show – November, 5, 2020

November 5, 2020

Read more
November 5, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Ave Lane Resolution On Hold * Historical All Female Los...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Restaurants File Claim to Recover $100M From California

November 5, 2020

Read more
November 5, 2020

Restaurant owners say they are being unfairly penalized for following the law and being charged for permits that can’t use...

According to Dr. Joseph J. Pinzone, hyperthermia improves the effectiveness of chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Photos: Courtesy Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: The Best Cancer Treatment You’ve Never Heard Of

November 3, 2020

Read more
November 3, 2020

Santa Monica-based cancer institute uses FDA-approved treatment to help patients By Sam Catanzaro  “THE BEST CANCER TREATMENT YOU’VE NEVER HEARD...

Ernie Johnson (left). Photos: GoFundMe.
Featured

SM Muscle Beach Community Coming Together to Help Beloved Acrobat

November 3, 2020

Read more
November 3, 2020

Longtime Muscle Beach staple diagnosed with dementia By Sam Catanzaro Ernie Thrash Johnson has been a staple among the Original...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Santa Monica Scores Two Legal Victories in Effort to Close Airport

November 2, 2020

Read more
November 2, 2020

Federal courts dismisses challenges to airport closure By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica recently scored two legal victories in city officials’...
News, video

Help Honor A High School Student: YO! Venice Show – November, 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

Read more
November 2, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Help Honor A High School Student * LA Budget Deficit Estimated...
Featured, Venice Beach News

7 In-Person Voting Centers in Venice

November 2, 2020

Read more
November 2, 2020

If you haven’t already done so, and would like to vote in-person, get out and vote at one of these...

The scene of an attempted bicycle theft that led to the death of a senior victim last Wednesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Senior Dies After Thief Attempts to Steal Bike in Venice-Area

November 1, 2020

Read more
November 1, 2020

73-year-old man passes away over the weekend after hitting head on pavement last Wednesday in attempted theft of bike. By...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR