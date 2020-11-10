Bomb Squad Responds to Venice Beach Boardwalk Monday

LAPD Bomb Squad discover battery pack in area of OFW and Rose

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Bomb Squad on Monday responded and cleared reports of a suspicious package near the Venice Beach Boardwalk.

According to the LAPD, on Monday, November 9 around 4:15 p.m., the Department received reports of a suspicious package in the area of Ocean Front Walk and Rose Avenue.

LAPD’s Bomb Squad responded to the scene and determined the item was a battery pack.

No injuries were reported.

Police shut down the Boardwalk for a few hours during the investigation.