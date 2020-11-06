Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season, and a gorgeous local property that just hit the market all this and more, brought to you by Morpheus Design Inc
Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House
Pacific Ave Lane Resolution On Hold: YO! Venice Show – November, 5, 2020
November 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Ave Lane Resolution On Hold * Historical All Female Los...
Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?
November 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...
Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge
November 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
After Voting Why Not Relax?
November 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
Help Honor A High School Student: YO! Venice Show – November, 2, 2020
November 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Help Honor A High School Student * LA Budget Deficit Estimated...
$120M Mixed-Use Project in Marina del Rey Completed
November 1, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Toi Creel The G8 development is officially done. The California Landmark Group recently completed the $120 million mixed-use project...
Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch
October 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...
Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information: YO! Venice Show – October, 29, 2020
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information * 18...
Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
Craft Cocktails at Home
October 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime...
Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed: YO! Venice Show – October, 26, 2020
October 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed * Early Voter Turnout Close To 50,000...
Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire
October 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...
Two Developments with 100+ Units Underway Near Venice High School
October 25, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Duo of multifamily apartments on Venice Boulevard beginning to rise By Kerry Slater Over a year after breaking ground, a...
Edify TV: Development Replacing Local Car Wash
A Sawtelle lot that once held a car wash will soon be the site of a multi-family housing development. Learn...
Beating Breast Cancer With Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Institute Today we have the pleasure of chatting with a Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient who shares their miraculous and unfiltered...
