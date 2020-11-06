November 6, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ Buys Malibu Garden House

Today on Westside Cribz, Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Flea’ buys a Malibu garden house, Forecast for the Winter buying season, and a gorgeous local property that just hit the market all this and more, brought to you by Morpheus Design Inc

in Venice Beach Real Estate, video
News, Venice Beach News, video

Pacific Ave Lane Resolution On Hold: YO! Venice Show – November, 5, 2020

November 5, 2020

November 5, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Ave Lane Resolution On Hold * Historical All Female Los...
video

Will SMMUSD Split Into Separate Districts?

November 5, 2020

November 5, 2020

A school district serving thousands of westside families is in a legal battle over whether or not to spit into...
Food & Drink, video

Shaking Things Up At The Alley Lounge

November 3, 2020

November 3, 2020

Learn to shake a cocktail like the pros at The Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to...
video

After Voting Why Not Relax?

November 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
News, video

Help Honor A High School Student: YO! Venice Show – November, 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Help Honor A High School Student * LA Budget Deficit Estimated...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

$120M Mixed-Use Project in Marina del Rey Completed

November 1, 2020

November 1, 2020

By Toi Creel The G8 development is officially done. The California Landmark Group recently completed the $120 million mixed-use project...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch

October 30, 2020

October 30, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...
News, video

Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information: YO! Venice Show – October, 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information * 18...
video

Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?

October 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
video

Craft Cocktails at Home

October 27, 2020

October 27, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed: YO! Venice Show – October, 26, 2020

October 26, 2020

October 26, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed * Early Voter Turnout Close To 50,000...
News, video

Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire

October 26, 2020

October 26, 2020

A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...

Rendering of 12575 Venice looking northeast. Photo: TCA Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Two Developments with 100+ Units Underway Near Venice High School

October 25, 2020

October 25, 2020

Duo of multifamily apartments on Venice Boulevard beginning to rise By Kerry Slater Over a year after breaking ground, a...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Development Replacing Local Car Wash

October 25, 2020

October 25, 2020

A Sawtelle lot that once held a car wash will soon be the site of a multi-family housing development. Learn...
video

Beating Breast Cancer With Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

October 23, 2020

October 23, 2020

Institute Today we have the pleasure of chatting with a Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient who shares their miraculous and unfiltered...

