November 3, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Santa Monica Scores Two Legal Victories in Effort to Close Airport

Federal courts dismisses challenges to airport closure

By Sam Catanzaro

Santa Monica recently scored two legal victories in city officials’ efforts to close the Santa Monica Airport after December 31, 2028. 

On October 9 in the case National Business Aviation Association, Inc., et al. v. Federal Aviation Administration, et al. a federal court granted a motion by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to dismiss an effort by the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and the Santa Monica Airport Association, Inc. challenging the validity of the FAA’s Consent Decree with the City. 

The Consent Decree was entered by a federal district court in Los Angeles on February 1, 2017 to implement a settlement between the City and the FAA in litigation brought by the City. The Consent Decree requires the City to continue to operate the airport through December 31, 2028, but authorized the immediate shortening of the runway (which has been completed) and permits the City to close the airport permanently after December 31, 2028. 

The district court said that because the plaintiffs had the opportunity to intervene to challenge the decree in the action in federal court in Los Angeles, they had no jurisdiction to grant the challenge. 

The ruling was “disappointing, in that it shielded FAA action from judicial review,” said Alex Gertsen, NBAA director of airports and ground infrastructure. “Despite not successfully overturning the settlement agreement, NBAA remains committed to supporting the Santa Monica Airport Association (SMAA) and engaging with city officials and community representatives to ensure a viable future for their local airport.”

Gertsen further noted that the airport not only serves as an important node in the national air transportation system; it is also a source for jobs and has a significant economic impact. The airfield plays an important role in aeromedical transport, and it stands ready to support disaster-relief efforts.

“It would be irresponsible governance for the Santa Monica City Council to exercise the option to close the airport, which greatly benefits the majority of Santa Monica’s population, based on pressure from a small but vocal cluster,” he added.

The D.C. district court’s decision follows an August 24 order by the United States Supreme Court denying a petition for review filed by Barry Rosen, a pilot and aircraft owner who used the Santa Monica airport. 

In fall 2017, Rosen filed in federal court in Los Angeles an action against the FAA and the City seeking to invalidate the Consent Decree. In 2018, the district court dismissed the complaint for lack of standing because Rosen had failed to allege any concrete injury he had suffered flowing from the actions of the FAA and City.  

In early 2019, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal. Rosen filed a petition seeking review by the Supreme Court, who denied that petition on August 24, 2020. 

“These decisions reaffirm the continuing validity of the Consent Decree, which provides clear legal authority for Santa Monica to close the airport after December 31, 2028,” said Santa Monica Interim City Attorney George S. Cardona. “We are pleased with the courts’ rejections of these challenges to the Consent Decree, and we will continue to defend against any similar challenges,” 

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
News, video

Help Honor A High School Student: YO! Venice Show – November, 2, 2020

November 2, 2020

Read more
November 2, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Help Honor A High School Student * LA Budget Deficit Estimated...
Featured, Venice Beach News

7 In-Person Voting Centers in Venice

November 2, 2020

Read more
November 2, 2020

If you haven’t already done so, and would like to vote in-person, get out and vote at one of these...

The scene of an attempted bicycle theft that led to the death of a senior victim last Wednesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Senior Dies After Thief Attempts to Steal Bike in Venice-Area

November 1, 2020

Read more
November 1, 2020

73-year-old man passes away over the weekend after hitting head on pavement last Wednesday in attempted theft of bike. By...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

$120M Mixed-Use Project in Marina del Rey Completed

November 1, 2020

Read more
November 1, 2020

By Toi Creel The G8 development is officially done. The California Landmark Group recently completed the $120 million mixed-use project...

EC Motel - 3501 S. Western Avenue. Photo: Google.
Featured, News

10 City of LA Hotels and Apartments to be Converted Into Interim Housing

October 30, 2020

Read more
October 30, 2020

Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...

Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes Venice. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News

What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling. Classes...

3rd Avenue in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Venice Beach News

City Council Delays Vote on Encampment Ban

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Controversial proposal delayed until November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have delayed voting on a bill that would...
News, video

Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information: YO! Venice Show – October, 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information * 18...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Have You Tried These Westside Donut Spots?

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

National Donut Day is Thursday, November 5th. Have you tried these doughy delights across the Westside of Los Angeles? Video...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

LA County Considering Allowing Restaurants to Implement COVID-19 Surcharge

October 28, 2020

Read more
October 28, 2020

Plan would allow restaurants, breweries and wineries to add COVID-19 surcharge By Kerry Slater Los Angeles County is considering allowing...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...
Featured, News

Local Spa Owner Admits Price Gouging in Sale of Scarce N95 Masks

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

Niki Schwarz, owner of Tikkun Holistic Spa, pleads guilty to federal charges A local day spa owner was charged this...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed: YO! Venice Show – October, 26, 2020

October 26, 2020

Read more
October 26, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed * Early Voter Turnout Close To 50,000...
News, video

Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire

October 26, 2020

Read more
October 26, 2020

A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...

Rendering of 12575 Venice looking northeast. Photo: TCA Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Two Developments with 100+ Units Underway Near Venice High School

October 25, 2020

Read more
October 25, 2020

Duo of multifamily apartments on Venice Boulevard beginning to rise By Kerry Slater Over a year after breaking ground, a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR