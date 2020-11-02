Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Help Honor A High School Student
* LA Budget Deficit Estimated At $400-$600 Million
All this and more on today’s show made possible by DBR Roofing
Help Honor A High School Student: YO! Venice Show – November, 2, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
After Voting Why Not Relax?
November 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...
Senior Dies After Thief Attempts to Steal Bike in Venice-Area
November 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
73-year-old man passes away over the weekend after hitting head on pavement last Wednesday in attempted theft of bike. By...
$120M Mixed-Use Project in Marina del Rey Completed
November 1, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Toi Creel The G8 development is officially done. The California Landmark Group recently completed the $120 million mixed-use project...
10 City of LA Hotels and Apartments to be Converted Into Interim Housing
October 30, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...
Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch
October 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...
What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling
October 29, 2020 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling. Classes...
Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information: YO! Venice Show – October, 29, 2020
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information * 18...
Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?
October 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
Edify TV: Have You Tried These Westside Donut Spots?
National Donut Day is Thursday, November 5th. Have you tried these doughy delights across the Westside of Los Angeles? Video...
LA County Considering Allowing Restaurants to Implement COVID-19 Surcharge
October 28, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Plan would allow restaurants, breweries and wineries to add COVID-19 surcharge By Kerry Slater Los Angeles County is considering allowing...
Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19
With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...
Local Spa Owner Admits Price Gouging in Sale of Scarce N95 Masks
October 27, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Niki Schwarz, owner of Tikkun Holistic Spa, pleads guilty to federal charges A local day spa owner was charged this...
Craft Cocktails at Home
October 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime...
Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed: YO! Venice Show – October, 26, 2020
October 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed * Early Voter Turnout Close To 50,000...
Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire
October 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
After Voting Why Not Relax?
Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...Read more
POPULAR
Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch
Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...Read more