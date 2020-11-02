November 3, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Help Honor A High School Student: YO! Venice Show – November, 2, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Help Honor A High School Student
* LA Budget Deficit Estimated At $400-$600 Million
All this and more on today’s show made possible by DBR Roofing

in News, video
Related Posts
video

After Voting Why Not Relax?

November 2, 2020

Read more
November 2, 2020

Elections can be stressful and after casting your ballot here are a few ways to relax in this video brought...

The scene of an attempted bicycle theft that led to the death of a senior victim last Wednesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Senior Dies After Thief Attempts to Steal Bike in Venice-Area

November 1, 2020

Read more
November 1, 2020

73-year-old man passes away over the weekend after hitting head on pavement last Wednesday in attempted theft of bike. By...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

$120M Mixed-Use Project in Marina del Rey Completed

November 1, 2020

Read more
November 1, 2020

By Toi Creel The G8 development is officially done. The California Landmark Group recently completed the $120 million mixed-use project...

EC Motel - 3501 S. Western Avenue. Photo: Google.
Featured, News

10 City of LA Hotels and Apartments to be Converted Into Interim Housing

October 30, 2020

Read more
October 30, 2020

Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Elon Musk Sells Former Home of Gene Wilder to Wilder’s Nephew With One Catch

October 30, 2020

Read more
October 30, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Elon Musk sells Gene Wilder’s former home, five closing costs to consider when selling your home,...

Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes Venice. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News

What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling. Classes...
News, video

Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information: YO! Venice Show – October, 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information * 18...
video

Banning Fast Food on Third Street Promenade?

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Santa Monica City Council will decide on whether or not to ban fast-food chain restaurants from the Third Street Promenade....
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Have You Tried These Westside Donut Spots?

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

National Donut Day is Thursday, November 5th. Have you tried these doughy delights across the Westside of Los Angeles? Video...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

LA County Considering Allowing Restaurants to Implement COVID-19 Surcharge

October 28, 2020

Read more
October 28, 2020

Plan would allow restaurants, breweries and wineries to add COVID-19 surcharge By Kerry Slater Los Angeles County is considering allowing...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...
Featured, News

Local Spa Owner Admits Price Gouging in Sale of Scarce N95 Masks

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

Niki Schwarz, owner of Tikkun Holistic Spa, pleads guilty to federal charges A local day spa owner was charged this...
video

Craft Cocktails at Home

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed: YO! Venice Show – October, 26, 2020

October 26, 2020

Read more
October 26, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed * Early Voter Turnout Close To 50,000...
News, video

Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire

October 26, 2020

Read more
October 26, 2020

A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR