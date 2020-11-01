Senior Dies After Thief Attempts to Steal Bike in Venice-Area

73-year-old man passes away over the weekend after hitting head on pavement last Wednesday in attempted theft of bike.

By Sam Catanzaro

A senior citizen died over the weekend from injuries sustained during an attempted theft of his bicycle while standing at a Venice-area intersection in broad daylight.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Saturday a 73-year-old man died at a local hospital from injuries sustained in the attempted theft of his bicycle last Wednesday.

On Wednesday, October 28 around 1:45 p.m. the victim was standing at the corner of Beethoven Street and Victoria Avenue when a man attempted to steal his bicycle. In the ensuing struggle, the victim hit his head on the pavement.

The suspect, 33-year-old Dylan Brumley, was taken into custody around 2:15 p.m. on suspicion of robbery.

The victim, whose identity has not been released by the LAPD, was transported to a local hospital and died Saturday morning from head injuries sustained in the attempted theft.