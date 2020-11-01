November 2, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
The scene of an attempted bicycle theft that led to the death of a senior victim last Wednesday. Photo: Citizen App.

Senior Dies After Thief Attempts to Steal Bike in Venice-Area

73-year-old man passes away over the weekend after hitting head on pavement last Wednesday in attempted theft of bike.

By Sam Catanzaro

A senior citizen died over the weekend from injuries sustained during an attempted theft of his bicycle while standing at a Venice-area intersection in broad daylight.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Saturday a 73-year-old man died at a local hospital from injuries sustained in the attempted theft of his bicycle last Wednesday.

On Wednesday, October 28 around 1:45 p.m. the victim was standing at the corner of Beethoven Street and Victoria Avenue when a man attempted to steal his bicycle. In the ensuing struggle, the victim hit his head on the pavement.

The suspect, 33-year-old Dylan Brumley, was taken into custody around 2:15 p.m. on suspicion of robbery.

The victim, whose identity has not been released by the LAPD, was transported to a local hospital and died Saturday morning from head injuries sustained in the attempted theft.

in Featured, News, Venice Beach News
Related Posts
Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

$120M Mixed-Use Project in Marina del Rey Completed

November 1, 2020

Read more
November 1, 2020

By Toi Creel The G8 development is officially done. The California Landmark Group recently completed the $120 million mixed-use project...

EC Motel - 3501 S. Western Avenue. Photo: Google.
Featured, News

10 City of LA Hotels and Apartments to be Converted Into Interim Housing

October 30, 2020

Read more
October 30, 2020

Los Angeles City Council approves $100M purchase By Toi Creel The City of Los Angeles is spending over $100 million...

Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes Venice. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News

What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 What was the witch’s favorite school subject? Spelling. Classes...

3rd Avenue in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Venice Beach News

City Council Delays Vote on Encampment Ban

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Controversial proposal delayed until November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have delayed voting on a bill that would...
News, video

Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information: YO! Venice Show – October, 29, 2020

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Missing Dog Seen With Homeless Man Owner Seeks Information * 18...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Have You Tried These Westside Donut Spots?

October 29, 2020

Read more
October 29, 2020

National Donut Day is Thursday, November 5th. Have you tried these doughy delights across the Westside of Los Angeles? Video...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

LA County Considering Allowing Restaurants to Implement COVID-19 Surcharge

October 28, 2020

Read more
October 28, 2020

Plan would allow restaurants, breweries and wineries to add COVID-19 surcharge By Kerry Slater Los Angeles County is considering allowing...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...
Featured, News

Local Spa Owner Admits Price Gouging in Sale of Scarce N95 Masks

October 27, 2020

Read more
October 27, 2020

Niki Schwarz, owner of Tikkun Holistic Spa, pleads guilty to federal charges A local day spa owner was charged this...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed: YO! Venice Show – October, 26, 2020

October 26, 2020

Read more
October 26, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed * Early Voter Turnout Close To 50,000...
News, video

Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire

October 26, 2020

Read more
October 26, 2020

A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...

Rendering of 12575 Venice looking northeast. Photo: TCA Architects.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Two Developments with 100+ Units Underway Near Venice High School

October 25, 2020

Read more
October 25, 2020

Duo of multifamily apartments on Venice Boulevard beginning to rise By Kerry Slater Over a year after breaking ground, a...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Development Replacing Local Car Wash

October 25, 2020

Read more
October 25, 2020

A Sawtelle lot that once held a car wash will soon be the site of a multi-family housing development. Learn...

"Passing this would indicate a new, less crime-tolerant attitude in California. This would require a shift of at least 10 percent of the electorate away from supporting the earlier prison-emptying measures." Photo:
Featured, News, Venice Beach Opinion

Column: Would Prop. 20 Help Against Wildfires, Crime?

October 22, 2020

Read more
October 22, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Anyone examining the unintended consequences of California’s many past ballot propositions cannot possibly ignore...
News, video

11 Person Fight On The Boardwalk Leaves 1 Injured: YO! Venice Show – October, 22, 2020

October 22, 2020

Read more
October 22, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 11 Person Boardwalk Fight Leaves 1 Injured * 335 Homeless Residents...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR