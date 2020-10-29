National Donut Day is Thursday, November 5th. Have you tried these doughy delights across the Westside of Los Angeles? Video made possible by Morpheus Design Inc.
Edify TV: Have You Tried These Westside Donut Spots?
LA County Considering Allowing Restaurants to Implement COVID-19 Surcharge
October 28, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Plan would allow restaurants, breweries and wineries to add COVID-19 surcharge By Kerry Slater Los Angeles County is considering allowing...
Edify TV: Halloween Amid COVID-19
With LA County health officials prohibiting many Halloween activities and discouraging trick or treating, costume stores like Ursula’s Costumes in...
Local Spa Owner Admits Price Gouging in Sale of Scarce N95 Masks
October 27, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Niki Schwarz, owner of Tikkun Holistic Spa, pleads guilty to federal charges A local day spa owner was charged this...
Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed: YO! Venice Show – October, 26, 2020
October 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed * Early Voter Turnout Close To 50,000...
Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire
October 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...
Two Developments with 100+ Units Underway Near Venice High School
October 25, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Duo of multifamily apartments on Venice Boulevard beginning to rise By Kerry Slater Over a year after breaking ground, a...
Edify TV: Development Replacing Local Car Wash
A Sawtelle lot that once held a car wash will soon be the site of a multi-family housing development. Learn...
Column: Would Prop. 20 Help Against Wildfires, Crime?
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Anyone examining the unintended consequences of California’s many past ballot propositions cannot possibly ignore...
11 Person Fight On The Boardwalk Leaves 1 Injured: YO! Venice Show – October, 22, 2020
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 11 Person Boardwalk Fight Leaves 1 Injured * 335 Homeless Residents...
Edify TV: National Greasy Food Day on the Westside
October 25 is National Greasy Foods Day. Here are a handful of Westside eateries offering delicious, greasy comfort food in...
‘Recall Newsom’ Head Hanging From Venice Ballerina Clown
October 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Cardboard cutout of Gov. Newsom’s head hanging from iconic Venice art installation By Sam Catanzaro A cardboard cutout painting of...
L.A. County COVID-19 Cases Partly Driven Teenagers
October 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
68 percent of new cases among people between ages of 12 and 50 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health...
Free Flu Shots at Palms Middle School for Students and Family
October 20, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Los Angeles Unified and Health Net offering free vaccinations for seasonal flu to students and families By Chad Winthrop Los...
LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report: YO! Venice Show – October, 19, 2020
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. *LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report * LA City Council Unanimously...
Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
