Today on Westside Food Scene we learn to make a delicious craft cocktail and mocktail that you can enjoy anytime with mixology expert Mando from Alley Lounge in Culver City, in this video brought to you by School Of Rock.
Craft Cocktails at Home
Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed: YO! Venice Show – October, 26, 2020
October 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed * Early Voter Turnout Close To 50,000...
Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire
October 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this...
Beating Breast Cancer With Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Institute Today we have the pleasure of chatting with a Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient who shares their miraculous and unfiltered...
MedMen Founder Chris Ganan Sells Brentwood Home for $9.9M
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, 5 questions to ask before you refinance, MedMen founder Chris Ganan sells Brentwood home, and local...
11 Person Fight On The Boardwalk Leaves 1 Injured: YO! Venice Show – October, 22, 2020
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 11 Person Boardwalk Fight Leaves 1 Injured * 335 Homeless Residents...
Edify TV: Local Transit Ridership Down
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A recent nationwide survey found that public transit ridership is down in Los Angeles, but with an interesting twist. Learn...
Can You Make Tiramisu?
October 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn the most important ingredients to create this classic dessert in this video with Sinners and Saints, brought to you...
LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report: YO! Venice Show – October, 19, 2020
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. *LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report * LA City Council Unanimously...
Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?
October 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...
Pacific Ave “Hoarding” Car Mysteriously Moves to Rose Ave Beach Parking: YO! Venice Show – October, 15, 2020
October 15, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Ave “Hoarding” Car Mysteriously Moves to Rose Ave Beach Parking...
Edify TV: Penmar Golf Homeless Encampment Update
October 15, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The City of Los Angeles has taken new action in an effort to deal with a homeless encampment along Penmar...
Pie Season Is Here!
October 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn how to make your holiday favorites with gluten free and vegan options in this interview with Sinners & Saints...
Edify TV: Mail-in Ballots Found Dumped in Santa Monica Trash
October 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A Santa Monica man found a stack of mail-in ballots in trash and recycling bins. Learn more in this video...
Homeless Encampment Fires Up 82%: YO! Venice Show – October, 12, 2020
October 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Encampment Fires Up 82% * Santa Monica Pier Turns Purple...
