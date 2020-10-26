A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this video made possible by Morpheus Design
Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire
Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed: YO! Venice Show – October, 26, 2020
October 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Reese-Davidson Project Hearing Postponed * Early Voter Turnout Close To 50,000...
Two Developments with 100+ Units Underway Near Venice High School
October 25, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Duo of multifamily apartments on Venice Boulevard beginning to rise By Kerry Slater Over a year after breaking ground, a...
Edify TV: Development Replacing Local Car Wash
A Sawtelle lot that once held a car wash will soon be the site of a multi-family housing development. Learn...
Beating Breast Cancer With Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Institute Today we have the pleasure of chatting with a Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient who shares their miraculous and unfiltered...
MedMen Founder Chris Ganan Sells Brentwood Home for $9.9M
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, 5 questions to ask before you refinance, MedMen founder Chris Ganan sells Brentwood home, and local...
Column: Would Prop. 20 Help Against Wildfires, Crime?
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Anyone examining the unintended consequences of California’s many past ballot propositions cannot possibly ignore...
11 Person Fight On The Boardwalk Leaves 1 Injured: YO! Venice Show – October, 22, 2020
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 11 Person Boardwalk Fight Leaves 1 Injured * 335 Homeless Residents...
Edify TV: Local Transit Ridership Down
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A recent nationwide survey found that public transit ridership is down in Los Angeles, but with an interesting twist. Learn...
‘Recall Newsom’ Head Hanging From Venice Ballerina Clown
October 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Cardboard cutout of Gov. Newsom’s head hanging from iconic Venice art installation By Sam Catanzaro A cardboard cutout painting of...
Can You Make Tiramisu?
October 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn the most important ingredients to create this classic dessert in this video with Sinners and Saints, brought to you...
L.A. County COVID-19 Cases Partly Driven Teenagers
October 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
68 percent of new cases among people between ages of 12 and 50 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health...
Free Flu Shots at Palms Middle School for Students and Family
October 20, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Los Angeles Unified and Health Net offering free vaccinations for seasonal flu to students and families By Chad Winthrop Los...
LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report: YO! Venice Show – October, 19, 2020
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. *LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report * LA City Council Unanimously...
Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Mark Twain Middle School Community Raising Money to Restore Mural
October 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Colorful mosaic mural in front of school in need of repair By Sam Catanzaro Mark Twain Middle School community members...
