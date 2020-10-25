A Sawtelle lot that once held a car wash will soon be the site of a multi-family housing development. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Development Replacing Local Car Wash
Two Developments with 100+ Units Underway Near Venice High School
October 25, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Duo of multifamily apartments on Venice Boulevard beginning to rise By Kerry Slater Over a year after breaking ground, a...
MedMen Founder Chris Ganan Sells Brentwood Home for $9.9M
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, 5 questions to ask before you refinance, MedMen founder Chris Ganan sells Brentwood home, and local...
Column: Would Prop. 20 Help Against Wildfires, Crime?
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist Anyone examining the unintended consequences of California’s many past ballot propositions cannot possibly ignore...
11 Person Fight On The Boardwalk Leaves 1 Injured: YO! Venice Show – October, 22, 2020
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 11 Person Boardwalk Fight Leaves 1 Injured * 335 Homeless Residents...
Edify TV: National Greasy Food Day on the Westside
October 25 is National Greasy Foods Day. Here are a handful of Westside eateries offering delicious, greasy comfort food in...
‘Recall Newsom’ Head Hanging From Venice Ballerina Clown
October 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Cardboard cutout of Gov. Newsom’s head hanging from iconic Venice art installation By Sam Catanzaro A cardboard cutout painting of...
L.A. County COVID-19 Cases Partly Driven Teenagers
October 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
68 percent of new cases among people between ages of 12 and 50 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health...
Free Flu Shots at Palms Middle School for Students and Family
October 20, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Los Angeles Unified and Health Net offering free vaccinations for seasonal flu to students and families By Chad Winthrop Los...
LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report: YO! Venice Show – October, 19, 2020
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. *LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report * LA City Council Unanimously...
Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Mark Twain Middle School Community Raising Money to Restore Mural
October 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Colorful mosaic mural in front of school in need of repair By Sam Catanzaro Mark Twain Middle School community members...
Intravenous Vitamin Therapy: A Natural, Effective Solution for the Flu
By Dr. Mahboubeh Hashemi, ND and Dr. Matthew Cavaiola, ND As fall and winter are fast approaching, many people, and...
Three-Story Apartment Building Planned Near Venice Canals
October 18, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
1940s triplex could be replaced by co-living facility By Toi Creel Plans are in the works to demolish a 1940s...
Edify TV: Deal to House Homeless People Near Freeways
After months of negotiations, the City and County of LA reached a $300 million deal to house thousands of homeless...
Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?
October 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...
