October 24, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Beating Breast Cancer With Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

Institute Today we have the pleasure of chatting with a Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient who shares their miraculous and unfiltered journey to beating breast cancer.

in video
Related Posts
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

MedMen Founder Chris Ganan Sells Brentwood Home for $9.9M

October 23, 2020

Read more
October 23, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, 5 questions to ask before you refinance, MedMen founder Chris Ganan sells Brentwood home, and local...
News, video

11 Person Fight On The Boardwalk Leaves 1 Injured: YO! Venice Show – October, 22, 2020

October 22, 2020

Read more
October 22, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 11 Person Boardwalk Fight Leaves 1 Injured * 335 Homeless Residents...
video

Edify TV: Local Transit Ridership Down

October 22, 2020

Read more
October 22, 2020

A recent nationwide survey found that public transit ridership is down in Los Angeles, but with an interesting twist. Learn...
Venice Beach Restaurants, video

Can You Make Tiramisu?

October 21, 2020

Read more
October 21, 2020

Learn the most important ingredients to create this classic dessert in this video with Sinners and Saints, brought to you...
News, video

LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report: YO! Venice Show – October, 19, 2020

October 19, 2020

Read more
October 19, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. *LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report * LA City Council Unanimously...
News, video

Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside

October 19, 2020

Read more
October 19, 2020

A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
News, Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?

October 16, 2020

Read more
October 16, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...
News, video

Pacific Ave “Hoarding” Car Mysteriously Moves to Rose Ave Beach Parking: YO! Venice Show – October, 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

Read more
October 15, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Ave “Hoarding” Car Mysteriously Moves to Rose Ave Beach Parking...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Edify TV: Penmar Golf Homeless Encampment Update

October 15, 2020

Read more
October 15, 2020

The City of Los Angeles has taken new action in an effort to deal with a homeless encampment along Penmar...
Venice Beach Restaurants, video

Pie Season Is Here!

October 14, 2020

Read more
October 14, 2020

Learn how to make your holiday favorites with gluten free and vegan options in this interview with Sinners & Saints...
video

Edify TV: Mail-in Ballots Found Dumped in Santa Monica Trash

October 12, 2020

Read more
October 12, 2020

A Santa Monica man found a stack of mail-in ballots in trash and recycling bins. Learn more in this video...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Homeless Encampment Fires Up 82%: YO! Venice Show – October, 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

Read more
October 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Encampment Fires Up 82% * Santa Monica Pier Turns Purple...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M

October 9, 2020

Read more
October 9, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her...
News, video

Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward: YO! Venice Show – October, 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward * Mayer Eric...
News, video

Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR