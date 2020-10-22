Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* 11 Person Boardwalk Fight Leaves 1 Injured
* 335 Homeless Residents Housed Since June
11 Person Fight On The Boardwalk Leaves 1 Injured: YO! Venice Show – October, 22, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Edify TV: Local Transit Ridership Down
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A recent nationwide survey found that public transit ridership is down in Los Angeles, but with an interesting twist. Learn...
‘Recall Newsom’ Head Hanging From Venice Ballerina Clown
October 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Cardboard cutout of Gov. Newsom’s head hanging from iconic Venice art installation By Sam Catanzaro A cardboard cutout painting of...
Can You Make Tiramisu?
October 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn the most important ingredients to create this classic dessert in this video with Sinners and Saints, brought to you...
L.A. County COVID-19 Cases Partly Driven Teenagers
October 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
68 percent of new cases among people between ages of 12 and 50 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health...
Free Flu Shots at Palms Middle School for Students and Family
October 20, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Los Angeles Unified and Health Net offering free vaccinations for seasonal flu to students and families By Chad Winthrop Los...
LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report: YO! Venice Show – October, 19, 2020
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. *LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report * LA City Council Unanimously...
Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Mark Twain Middle School Community Raising Money to Restore Mural
October 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Colorful mosaic mural in front of school in need of repair By Sam Catanzaro Mark Twain Middle School community members...
Intravenous Vitamin Therapy: A Natural, Effective Solution for the Flu
By Dr. Mahboubeh Hashemi, ND and Dr. Matthew Cavaiola, ND As fall and winter are fast approaching, many people, and...
Three-Story Apartment Building Planned Near Venice Canals
October 18, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
1940s triplex could be replaced by co-living facility By Toi Creel Plans are in the works to demolish a 1940s...
Edify TV: Deal to House Homeless People Near Freeways
After months of negotiations, the City and County of LA reached a $300 million deal to house thousands of homeless...
Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?
October 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...
LADOT Resumes Parking Enforcement
October 15, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) Parking Enforcement and Traffic Control (PETC) has resumed parking enforcement. Find out what...
Armed Suspect Attempting to Rob Several Local Victims
October 15, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
LAPD issue alert regarding series of Westside robberies Los Angeles Police Department detectives have recognized a pattern of robberies on...
Pacific Ave “Hoarding” Car Mysteriously Moves to Rose Ave Beach Parking: YO! Venice Show – October, 15, 2020
October 15, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Ave “Hoarding” Car Mysteriously Moves to Rose Ave Beach Parking...
