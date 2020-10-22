October 23, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

11 Person Fight On The Boardwalk Leaves 1 Injured: YO! Venice Show – October, 22, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* 11 Person Boardwalk Fight Leaves 1 Injured
* 335 Homeless Residents Housed Since June
All this and more on today’s show made possible by DBR Roofing.

in News, video
video

Edify TV: Local Transit Ridership Down

October 22, 2020

October 22, 2020

A recent nationwide survey found that public transit ridership is down in Los Angeles, but with an interesting twist. Learn...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

‘Recall Newsom’ Head Hanging From Venice Ballerina Clown

October 21, 2020

October 21, 2020

Cardboard cutout of Gov. Newsom’s head hanging from iconic Venice art installation By Sam Catanzaro A cardboard cutout painting of...
Venice Beach Restaurants, video

Can You Make Tiramisu?

October 21, 2020

October 21, 2020

Learn the most important ingredients to create this classic dessert in this video with Sinners and Saints, brought to you...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

L.A. County COVID-19 Cases Partly Driven Teenagers

October 20, 2020

October 20, 2020

68 percent of new cases among people between ages of 12 and 50 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Free Flu Shots at Palms Middle School for Students and Family

October 20, 2020

October 20, 2020

Los Angeles Unified and Health Net offering free vaccinations for seasonal flu to students and families By Chad Winthrop Los...
News, video

LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report: YO! Venice Show – October, 19, 2020

October 19, 2020

October 19, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. *LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report * LA City Council Unanimously...
News, video

Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside

October 19, 2020

October 19, 2020

A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...

The Mark Twain Middle School mural. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Featured, News, Venice Beach Art, Venice Beach News

Mark Twain Middle School Community Raising Money to Restore Mural

October 19, 2020

October 19, 2020

Colorful mosaic mural in front of school in need of repair By Sam Catanzaro Mark Twain Middle School community members...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Intravenous Vitamin Therapy: A Natural, Effective Solution for the Flu

October 19, 2020

October 19, 2020

By Dr. Mahboubeh Hashemi, ND and Dr. Matthew Cavaiola, ND  As fall and winter are fast approaching, many people, and...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Three-Story Apartment Building Planned Near Venice Canals

October 18, 2020

October 18, 2020

1940s triplex could be replaced by co-living facility By Toi Creel Plans are in the works to demolish a 1940s...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Deal to House Homeless People Near Freeways

October 18, 2020

October 18, 2020

After months of negotiations, the City and County of LA reached a $300 million deal to house thousands of homeless...
News, Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?

October 16, 2020

October 16, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...

Photo: LADOT (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

LADOT Resumes Parking Enforcement

October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) Parking Enforcement and Traffic Control (PETC) has resumed parking enforcement. Find out what...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Armed Suspect Attempting to Rob Several Local Victims

October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

LAPD issue alert regarding series of Westside robberies Los Angeles Police Department detectives have recognized a pattern of robberies on...
News, video

Pacific Ave “Hoarding” Car Mysteriously Moves to Rose Ave Beach Parking: YO! Venice Show – October, 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Ave “Hoarding” Car Mysteriously Moves to Rose Ave Beach Parking...

