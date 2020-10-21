October 21, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

‘Recall Newsom’ Head Hanging From Venice Ballerina Clown

Cardboard cutout of Gov. Newsom’s head hanging from iconic Venice art installation

By Sam Catanzaro

A cardboard cutout of the California governor’s head with the word “Recall” was spotted hanging from the iconic Ballerina Clown art installation in Venice.

The cardboard cutout was first spotted Wednesday morning. At 2 p.m. Wednesday the cardboard cutout was still hanging from the sculpture that sits above the CVS on the corner of Main Street and Rose Avenue.

The “Recall Newsom” head features the artist tag “Sabo”.

“THIS WAS FOR CHRISTMAS, THIS WAS FOR THANKSGIVING, THIS WAS FOR CANCELLING THE 4TH OF JULY,” reads an Instagram post from the artist showing the installation.

Sabo could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Ballerina Clown, 30 feet tall, made of aluminum, steel, painted fiberglass electric motor Permanent installation was created in 1989 by artist Jonathan Borofsky.

“The Venice Boardwalk is full of all kinds of people in all sorts of outfits and the atmosphere is very festive with many live street performances taking place, especially on weekends. This sculpture is an accommodation or resolution of opposites in one. Not only does this image bring the male and female together into one figure, but also, two opposite types of performers are represented: the formal classical ballet dancer and the traditional street performer. Of course, this public sculpture might push the envelope in ‘taste’, but if you have ever walked the Venice Boardwalk on a Sunday afternoon, you might understand why this figure is right at home,” Borofsky says about the culture.

