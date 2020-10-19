October 20, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
The Mark Twain Middle School mural. Photo: Sam Catanzaro

Mark Twain Middle School Community Raising Money to Restore Mural

Colorful mosaic mural in front of school in need of repair

By Sam Catanzaro

Mark Twain Middle School community members are raising funds to restore late Venice artist Agustin Gonzalez’s mosaic mural on the front of the school.

The colorful mural was commissioned in 2000 by Venice Builds and constructed by the late Venice artist Agustin Gonzalez and students of the school.

“The mosaic faces Walgrove Avenue so it is the view that greets not only students as they go to school each day but also the community at large as they drive by on this busy street or view it from the neighborhood,” said Alyssa Moffitt, a parent and a board member of Friends of Mark Twain, a charitable 501(C)3 supporting Mark Twain Middle School. “This wall has long been a symbol of the hope we have for our students’ future and a landmark of the neighborhood.”

Over the summer, members of the school community noticed the mural had begun to separate from the wall. Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Local District West tile workers removed and repaired the most urgent of the tile work. Friends of Mark Twain say, however, there is still remaining work to do to ensure the mural’s longevity and that this work may cost in excess of $32,0000.

“Please join us in raising $50,000 to pay for any further repairs and restoration of this historic public art piece and to support continuity of the arts at Mark Twain Middle School,” reads a GoFundMe set up to restore the mural.

In addition to the quest to save the mural, Friends of Mark Twain fundraises for field trips, afterschool programs and beautification of school grounds, among other endeavors, including raising money for an art teacher, as Mark Twain does not have one. In addition, the group says they hope to do another community mural project with the students in the future.

To view the fundraiser, click HERE.

