Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
*LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report
* LA City Council Unanimously Approves Plan For LAPD Unarmed Response Team
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report: YO! Venice Show – October, 19, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Mark Twain Middle School Community Raising Money to Restore Mural
October 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Colorful mosaic mural in front of school in need of repair By Sam Catanzaro Mark Twain Middle School community members...
Intravenous Vitamin Therapy: A Natural, Effective Solution for the Flu
By Dr. Mahboubeh Hashemi, ND and Dr. Matthew Cavaiola, ND As fall and winter are fast approaching, many people, and...
Three-Story Apartment Building Planned Near Venice Canals
October 18, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
1940s triplex could be replaced by co-living facility By Toi Creel Plans are in the works to demolish a 1940s...
Edify TV: Deal to House Homeless People Near Freeways
After months of negotiations, the City and County of LA reached a $300 million deal to house thousands of homeless...
Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?
October 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...
LADOT Resumes Parking Enforcement
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) Parking Enforcement and Traffic Control (PETC) has resumed parking enforcement. Find out what...
Armed Suspect Attempting to Rob Several Local Victims
LAPD issue alert regarding series of Westside robberies Los Angeles Police Department detectives have recognized a pattern of robberies on...
Pacific Ave “Hoarding” Car Mysteriously Moves to Rose Ave Beach Parking: YO! Venice Show – October, 15, 2020
October 15, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Ave “Hoarding” Car Mysteriously Moves to Rose Ave Beach Parking...
Italian Restaurant Opens in Venice’s Former Chaya Space
Italian restaurant Forma expands into Venice By Kerry Slater A popular Santa Monica Italian restaurant has moved into space formerly...
Edify TV: Penmar Golf Homeless Encampment Update
October 15, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The City of Los Angeles has taken new action in an effort to deal with a homeless encampment along Penmar...
Michelin Pauses 2020 California Guide
Restaurant guide says COVID-19 and wildfires forced decision By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide has paused the announcement of stars...
Pie Season Is Here!
October 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn how to make your holiday favorites with gluten free and vegan options in this interview with Sinners & Saints...
Venice Under Heat Advisory
October 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Heat advisory in effect until 5 p.m. Friday By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a heat...
UCLA to Administer Faster, Cheaper Coronavirus Testing
October 13, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
SwabSeq testing platform to be rolled out after FDA approval Scientists at UCLA Health will soon be using a new...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report: YO! Venice Show – October, 19, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. *LUPC Demands Reese-Davidson Development Offer CEQA Report * LA City Council Unanimously...Read more
POPULAR
Michelin Pauses 2020 California Guide
Restaurant guide says COVID-19 and wildfires forced decision By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide has paused the announcement of stars...Read more