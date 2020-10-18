After months of negotiations, the City and County of LA reached a $300 million deal to house thousands of homeless individuals living near freeways. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Deal to House Homeless People Near Freeways
Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?
October 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...
LADOT Resumes Parking Enforcement
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) Parking Enforcement and Traffic Control (PETC) has resumed parking enforcement. Find out what...
Armed Suspect Attempting to Rob Several Local Victims
LAPD issue alert regarding series of Westside robberies Los Angeles Police Department detectives have recognized a pattern of robberies on...
Pacific Ave “Hoarding” Car Mysteriously Moves to Rose Ave Beach Parking: YO! Venice Show – October, 15, 2020
October 15, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Ave “Hoarding” Car Mysteriously Moves to Rose Ave Beach Parking...
Italian Restaurant Opens in Venice’s Former Chaya Space
Italian restaurant Forma expands into Venice By Kerry Slater A popular Santa Monica Italian restaurant has moved into space formerly...
Edify TV: Penmar Golf Homeless Encampment Update
October 15, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The City of Los Angeles has taken new action in an effort to deal with a homeless encampment along Penmar...
Michelin Pauses 2020 California Guide
Restaurant guide says COVID-19 and wildfires forced decision By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide has paused the announcement of stars...
Venice Under Heat Advisory
October 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Heat advisory in effect until 5 p.m. Friday By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a heat...
UCLA to Administer Faster, Cheaper Coronavirus Testing
October 13, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
SwabSeq testing platform to be rolled out after FDA approval Scientists at UCLA Health will soon be using a new...
Free School Supplies and Hygiene Products Wanted by Venice Family Clinic
October 13, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Clinic celebrating 50 year anniversary by asking the community to participate in volunteer opportunities By Kerry Slater As part of...
Homeless Encampment Fires Up 82%: YO! Venice Show – October, 12, 2020
October 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Encampment Fires Up 82% * Santa Monica Pier Turns Purple...
Petition Calls for Bonin to Hold Public Saftey Town Hall
October 12, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Petition circulating citing increase in crime By Sam Catanzaro Over 800 people have signed a petition calling for Councilmember Mike...
Is COVID-19 Driving Venice Rents Down?
October 11, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Apartments.com study shows rents in City of Los Angeles down 6.2 percent By Toi Creel A recent study suggests that...
Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M
October 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her...
Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward: YO! Venice Show – October, 8, 2020
October 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward * Mayer Eric...
