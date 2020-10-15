LADOT Resumes Parking Enforcement

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) Parking Enforcement and Traffic Control (PETC) has resumed parking enforcement. Find out what and what not will get you ticketed or towed.

Beginning October 15, 2020 LADOT will RESUME parking enforcement and impounding, where applicable, for the following categories:

Residential street sweeping

Expired registration on a vehicle

Overnight/Oversize parking districts

Peak/rush hour and gridlock zone parking restrictions

Ticket/tow for abandoned vehicles (72 hour rule)

Vehicles displaying recently expired permits within preferential parking districts

LADOT will DELAY impounding vehicles used for dwelling pending a report back to Council in 30-60 days. Additionally, LADOT will DELAY the booting and impounding of scofflaw vehicles until January 1, 2021.

Enforcement is ONGOING for all the following categories:

Metered parking

Time limits within preferential parking districts for vehicles without a valid or recently-expired permit

Posted time limit zones in residential and commercial areas

All posted Temporary No-Parking signs

No blocking emergency access (alleyways, fire hydrants, etc.)

Colored curb zones

Parking restrictions for City-owned lots

According to LADOT, an additional program scheduled to begin November 2, 2020 will allow motorists an early payment discount. The program, known as Early Pay LA, will provide a $20 discount for citations paid within 48 hours.