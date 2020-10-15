Armed Suspect Attempting to Rob Several Local Victims

LAPD issue alert regarding series of Westside robberies

Los Angeles Police Department detectives have recognized a pattern of robberies on the Westside involving a suspect firing handgun shots at solo victims walking or jogging at night.

According to the LAPD, the same suspect–described as a Black male in his 20s driving a gray truck–has robbed or attempted to rob several men and women over the past month. Most of the men and women that have been robbed were walking or jogging alone at night between 8:00 p.m. and midnight.

“He has been armed with a handgun during the robberies and fired gunshots in at least two of the incidents. Property taken during the robberies has mostly been limited to cell phones,” the LAPD says.

The affected neighborhoods accordin to police include: Mar Vista, West Adams, Picfair Village, Westchester, Mid-Wilshire, Carthay Circle, Beverly Grove, Fairfax, Crestview, Faircrest Heights and Palms.

Residents in the area should consider the following:

· Always be alert to your surroundings and the people around you.

· Try to stay in well-lit areas.

· Don’t walk alone at night and always avoid areas where there are few people.

· Be careful when people stop you for directions. Always reply from a distance, and never get too close to the car.

· If you feel you’re being followed, walk to a well-populated area.

· Don’t resist. Give up your property, don’t give up your life.

· Report the crime to the police. Try to describe the attacker accurately.

· Your actions can help prevent others from becoming victims.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Robbery- Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section, Detective Marsden or Detective Matsuda at 213-486-6840.