October 13, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

UCLA to Administer Faster, Cheaper Coronavirus Testing

SwabSeq testing platform to be rolled out after FDA approval

Scientists at UCLA Health will soon be using a new coronavirus testing technology capable of assessing thousands of individual samples for COVID-19 simultaneously and producing accurate results in 12 to 24 hours.

The SwabSeq testing platform, developed collaboratively by UCLA researchers and a UCLA-founded startup, is quicker and less expensive than the widely used polymerase chain reaction method, which requires extracting RNA from samples and can take days to process, the scientists said.

“This is a technological breakthrough that will dramatically increase the amount of COVID-19 testing while reducing the wait time for results and costs,” said Dr. John Mazziotta, vice chancellor for UCLA Health Sciences and CEO of UCLA Health.

SwabSeq takes a person’s saliva and attaches a type of molecular “bar code” to each sample, allowing scientists to combine large batches of samples together in a sequencing machine and rapidly identify those that have the virus. The testing method, which received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 6, can also be applied to nasal and oral COVID-19 testing samples and can be scaled up easily, according to the researchers.

“SwabSeq is highly scalable because it leverages two decades of advances in genomic sequencing technology,” said Eleazar Eskin, chair of UCLA’s Department of Computational Medicine, who was part of the research team that the developed the new platform. “Using SwabSeq, a relatively small lab can process tens of thousands of samples per day.”

The UCLA scientists have been leading a coalition of academic and industrial labs around the country and the world in developing the technology and scaling up testing.

“UCLA has been at the forefront of taking SwabSeq from an initial technology to validating its use in large-scale testing of real patients,” said Sriram Kosuri, a UCLA assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry and co-founder and CEO of the startup Octant, which created the technology on which SwabSeq is based. “We jump-started a whole community of researchers now using the technique to help bring people back to work and school.”

in Featured, News, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Venice Under Heat Advisory

October 13, 2020

Read more
October 13, 2020

Heat advisory in effect until 5 p.m. Friday By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a heat...

The Venice Family Clinic Rose Avenue site circa the 1980s. Photo: Venice Family Clinic (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Westside Wellness

Free School Supplies and Hygiene Products From Venice Family Clinic

October 13, 2020

Read more
October 13, 2020

Clinic celebrating 50 year anniversary by asking the community to participate in volunteer opportunities By Kerry Slater As part of...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Homeless Encampment Fires Up 82%: YO! Venice Show – October, 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

Read more
October 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Encampment Fires Up 82% * Santa Monica Pier Turns Purple...

The scene of a September 19 Venice double shooting. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Petition Calls for Bonin to Hold Public Saftey Town Hall

October 12, 2020

Read more
October 12, 2020

Petition circulating citing increase in crime By Sam Catanzaro Over 800 people have signed a petition calling for Councilmember Mike...
Featured, Venice Beach News

Is COVID-19 Driving Venice Rents Down?

October 11, 2020

Read more
October 11, 2020

Apartments.com study shows rents in City of Los Angeles down 6.2 percent By Toi Creel A recent study suggests that...
News, video

Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward: YO! Venice Show – October, 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward * Mayer Eric...
News, video

Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: National Dessert Day on Westside

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

National Dessert Day is coming up October 14 so here are some Westside places with treats sure to satisfy a...

Photo: Roberta's (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Renowned Wood-Fired Pizza in Venice Just for October

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

By Toi Creel Wood-fired pizzas have arrived in Venice by way of one of the most well-known pizzerias in the...

The Coast Beach Cafe and Bar patio. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Beachfront Dining on Display at Santa Monica Group of Restaurants

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

By Toi Creel COVID-19 hasn’t just had an impact on the health of Santa Monica residents, it also has impacted...

Police search for a suspect following a shooting in Venice. Photo: Citizen.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Teenager Victim in Venice Gang Shooting

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Shooting occurs on Ocean Front Walk Wednesday evening By Sam Catanzaro A teenager was taken to the hospital in critical...

A fire burns on the 500 block of Venice Boulevard Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Another Fire at a Venice Homeless Encampment

October 7, 2020

Read more
October 7, 2020

LAFD extinguish Venice Boulevard fire Tuesday A Venice homeless encampment went up in flames Tuesday, one of several such fires...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Nail Salons, Playgrounds, Indoor Shopping Malls Among Sectors Reopening

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

Nail salons, playgrounds, indoor shopping malls and cardrooms reopen By Staff Writer Nail salons and indoor shopping malls are among...

"The claim that the coronavirus plague is a hoax has not died since anti-vaxxers began shouting it last spring at rallies against shutdown orders. It’s been picked up by the many more folks who are reluctant to wear masks and by people who claim – without evidence – that masks prevent them from breathing well," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Westside Wellness

Anti-Maskers, Anti-Vaxxers; What’s the Difference?

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist The headline back on June 12 was threatening: “A revolt against masks creates new...

Photo: Venice Family Clinic.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Family Clinic Celebrates 50 Years

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

Kickoff party October 11 By Staff Writer Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center, announced today that it will...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR