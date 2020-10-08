Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward: YO! Venice Show – October, 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Body Found on Ocean Front Walk Near Windward
* Mayer Eric Garcetti And Unions Find New Deal to Reduce Furloughs
Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?
October 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...
Edify TV: National Dessert Day on Westside
October 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
National Dessert Day is coming up October 14 so here are some Westside places with treats sure to satisfy a...
Renowned Wood-Fired Pizza in Venice Just for October
October 8, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Toi Creel Wood-fired pizzas have arrived in Venice by way of one of the most well-known pizzerias in the...
Beachfront Dining on Display at Santa Monica Group of Restaurants
October 8, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
By Toi Creel COVID-19 hasn’t just had an impact on the health of Santa Monica residents, it also has impacted...
Teenager Victim in Venice Gang Shooting
October 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Shooting occurs on Ocean Front Walk Wednesday evening By Sam Catanzaro A teenager was taken to the hospital in critical...
Why Does Swiss Cheese Have Holes? Understanding Cheese Part Two
October 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to solve the mystery behind why Swiss Cheese has holes,...
Another Fire at a Venice Homeless Encampment
October 7, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
LAFD extinguish Venice Boulevard fire Tuesday A Venice homeless encampment went up in flames Tuesday, one of several such fires...
Nail Salons, Playgrounds, Indoor Shopping Malls Among Sectors Reopening
Nail salons, playgrounds, indoor shopping malls and cardrooms reopen By Staff Writer Nail salons and indoor shopping malls are among...
Venice Family Clinic Celebrates 50 Years
Kickoff party October 11 By Staff Writer Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit community health center, announced today that it will...
Veterinary Skin & Ear: Specialized Care to Serve Pets With Skin or Ear Diseases
New specialty pet clinic opens at 11335 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles. By Toi Creel 67 percent of...
Venice High Teacher Named One of Top Educators in County
October 5, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Venice High School’s Hazel Kight Witham recognized by LA County Office of Education By Chad Winthrop A Venice High School...
DA Candidate George Gascon Promises To Reopen Controversial Police Cases: YO! Venice Show – October, 5, 2020
October 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * DA Candidate George Gascon Promises To Reopen Controversial Police Cases *...
Edify TV: Breeze Bike Share Ending
October 5, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The Westside’s Breeze Bike Share is coming to an end. Learn about the replacement for this popular but not always...
Venice Housing Development Set to Recieve $41M in Bonds
October 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
City Council approves funding for Thatcher Yard A developer is set to receive $41,000,000 in bonds for a Venice housing...
Pierce Brosnan Selling James Bond Inspired Malibu home
October 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Pierce Brosnan is selling his $100M dollar James Bond inspired Malibu home, An extended buying season...
