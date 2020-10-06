Nail Salons, Playgrounds, Indoor Shopping Malls Among Sectors Reopening

Nail salons, playgrounds, indoor shopping malls and cardrooms reopen

By Staff Writer

Nail salons and indoor shopping malls are among the sectors in Los Angeles County reopening Wednesday.

As of October 1, nail salons resumed indoor services at 25 percent capacity, though the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) noted that “outdoor services should continue as much as possible.”

On October 5, cardrooms reopened for outdoor operations only. Food and beverages may not be served at the tables, according to County rules, and face coverings are required.

On October 7, indoor shopping malls will be allowed to reopen with occupancy limited to 25 percent capacity. All food courts and all common areas remain closed.

In addition, outside playgrounds can reopen at the discretion of cities and L.A. County Parks and Recreation. Face coverings and physical distancing are required and outside playgrounds.

“All operators of businesses that are allowed to reopen are required to implement all Public Health protocols before reopening to ensure compliance and avoid citations, fines and possible closure. It is important that businesses protect employees, customers and residents from COVID-19 as much as possible by following Public Health protocols and directives,” said Public Health.

As of Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health identified 274,942 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 6,654 deaths. Testing results are available for nearly 2,727,000 individuals with 9 percent of all people testing positive. As of Monday there are 674 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 27 percent of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU.