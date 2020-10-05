Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* DA Candidate George Gascon Promises To Reopen Controversial Police Cases
* LA City Council Moves To Build Ruth Bader Ginsburg Statue All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.
DA Candidate George Gascon Promises To Reopen Controversial Police Cases: YO! Venice Show – October, 5, 2020
Venice Housing Development Set to Recieve $41M in Bonds
October 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
City Council approves funding for Thatcher Yard A developer is set to receive $41,000,000 in bonds for a Venice housing...
Pierce Brosnan Selling James Bond Inspired Malibu home
October 2, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Pierce Brosnan is selling his $100M dollar James Bond inspired Malibu home, An extended buying season...
LAX Creates ‘Noise-Portal’
Portal created to understand how different aircraft operations affect noise levels By Chad Winthrop LAX recently launched a noise portal...
Swimmer Abby Bergman is Fourth Person to Cross Santa Monica Bay
On September 3, Abby Bergman succeeded in swimming solo 27 miles across Santa Monica Bay in 16 hours 25 minutes...
Police Seek Suspects Involved in Venice Sports Bar Shooting
Two bystanders injured in September 23 incident By Staff Writer Los Angeles Police are asking the public for help in...
Venice Hoopbus Gearing Up For Upcoming Road Trip: YO! Venice Show – October, 1, 2020
October 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
October 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Hoopbus Gearing Up For Upcoming Road Trip * Street Sweeping
Edify TV: West LA VA Redevelopment
October 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Council is funding an eight-figure housing development to house veterans at the West Los Angeles VA in...
Breweries, Wineries in County Can Reopen
October 1, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
LA County Board of Supervisors approves reopening in 3-2 vote By Kerry Slater LA County has given breweries and wineries...
The Window Opens on Ocean Front Walk
October 1, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Popular burger joint expanding Venice footprint By Kerry Slater Popular Venice burger joint The Window at American Beauty has opened...
Edify TV: Avoiding a ‘Twindemic’
Local officials are trying to avoid a double dose of hospitalizations from the flu and coronavirus being coined a ‘Twindemic.’...
Edify TV: Westside Colleges to Remain Remote for Foreseeable Future
September 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Westside college campuses, closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will likely remain closed for the foreseeable future. Learn more in this...
Understanding Cheese Part One: Types Of Cheese
September 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to learn about the different categories of cheese, what they...
Venice Local Places 2nd in Jeopardy!: YO! Venice Show – September, 28, 2020
September 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
September 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Local Places 2nd in Jeopardy! * LA Street Food Vendors
Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!
September 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration...
‘Pop-up’ Clean up Crew Collects Trash on Ocean Front Walk
September 28, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Venice Chamber of Commerce puts on first pop-up clean up of Ocean Front Walk A “pop-up” clean up crew recently...
