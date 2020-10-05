October 6, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

DA Candidate George Gascon Promises To Reopen Controversial Police Cases: YO! Venice Show – October, 5, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* DA Candidate George Gascon Promises To Reopen Controversial Police Cases
* LA City Council Moves To Build Ruth Bader Ginsburg Statue All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, video
A rendering of the Thatcher Yard development. Photo: Los Angeles Department of City Planning.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Housing Development Set to Recieve $41M in Bonds

October 4, 2020

City Council approves funding for Thatcher Yard A developer is set to receive $41,000,000 in bonds for a Venice housing...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Pierce Brosnan Selling James Bond Inspired Malibu home

October 2, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Pierce Brosnan is selling his $100M dollar James Bond inspired Malibu home, An extended buying season...
Featured, News

LAX Creates ‘Noise-Portal’

October 2, 2020

Portal created to understand how different aircraft operations affect noise levels By Chad Winthrop LAX recently launched a noise portal...

Bergman swimming across Santa Monica Bay. Photo: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health

Swimmer Abby Bergman is Fourth Person to Cross Santa Monica Bay

October 2, 2020

On September 3, Abby Bergman succeeded in swimming solo 27 miles across Santa Monica Bay in 16 hours 25 minutes...

A fight breaks out on Washington Boulevard on September 23. Photo: LAPD (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Police Seek Suspects Involved in Venice Sports Bar Shooting

October 2, 2020

Two bystanders injured in September 23 incident By Staff Writer Los Angeles Police are asking the public for help in...
News, video

Venice Hoopbus Gearing Up For Upcoming Road Trip: YO! Venice Show – October, 1, 2020

October 1, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Hoopbus Gearing Up For Upcoming Road Trip * Street Sweeping...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Edify TV: West LA VA Redevelopment

October 1, 2020

Los Angeles City Council is funding an eight-figure housing development to house veterans at the West Los Angeles VA in...
Featured, News

Breweries, Wineries in County Can Reopen

October 1, 2020

LA County Board of Supervisors approves reopening in 3-2 vote By Kerry Slater LA County has given breweries and wineries...

Photo: American Beauty (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Restaurants

The Window Opens on Ocean Front Walk

October 1, 2020

Popular burger joint expanding Venice footprint By Kerry Slater Popular Venice burger joint The Window at American Beauty has opened...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Avoiding a ‘Twindemic’

September 30, 2020

Local officials are trying to avoid a double dose of hospitalizations from the flu and coronavirus being coined a ‘Twindemic.’...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westside Colleges to Remain Remote for Foreseeable Future

September 30, 2020

Westside college campuses, closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will likely remain closed for the foreseeable future. Learn more in this...
video

Understanding Cheese Part One: Types Of Cheese

September 29, 2020

Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to learn about the different categories of cheese, what they...
News, video

Venice Local Places 2nd in Jeopardy!: YO! Venice Show – September, 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Local Places 2nd in Jeopardy! * LA Street Food Vendors...
Health, Venice Beach Health, video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!

September 28, 2020

September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration...

Pop-up cleaning crew on Ocean Front Walk. Photo: Courtesy Venice Paparazzi.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

‘Pop-up’ Clean up Crew Collects Trash on Ocean Front Walk

September 28, 2020

Venice Chamber of Commerce puts on first pop-up clean up of Ocean Front Walk A “pop-up” clean up crew recently...

