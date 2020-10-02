October 2, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
A fight breaks out on Washington Boulevard on September 23. Photo: LAPD (Facebook).

Police Seek Suspects Involved in Venice Sports Bar Shooting

Two bystanders injured in September 23 incident

By Staff Writer

Los Angeles Police are asking the public for help in identifying two additional suspects in a recent shooting at a Venice Beach area sports bar that injured two bystanders.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on September 23, 2020, around 1:00 a.m., a male victim and female victim were with family members and friends at a sports bar, just west of Pacific Avenue on Washington Boulevard in the Venice Beach area.

“They were socializing in the outdoor dining patio when a verbal dispute turned into a physical fight with three suspects. During the fight, one of the suspects fired a handgun, striking both victims. The suspects fled the location,” the LAPD said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and transported the male victim to a local hospital in stable condition. The female victim was treated at scene.

An investigation led to the identification of the shooting suspect and on September 24, the suspect was located and arrested in the city of Norwalk. A subsequent search warrant was served at the location of arrest. Several items of evidentiary value were located including the handgun believed to have been used in the crime. The shooting suspect is a resident of Los Angeles.

Detectives are attempting to identify two additional suspects that were involved in this incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting, with video footage of the crime, or any additional witnesses that may have been at the scene are urged to call Pacific Area Robbery Detective Angel Gomez at (310) 482-6370.

People can call during non-business hours, or on weekends, at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone who wants to be anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu.

