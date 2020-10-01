Venice Hoopbus Gearing Up For Upcoming Road Trip: YO! Venice Show – October, 1, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Venice Hoopbus Gearing Up For Upcoming Road Trip
* Street Sweeping Parking Enforcement Resumes October 15th
All this and more on today’s show made possible by School of Rock
Venice Hoopbus Gearing Up For Upcoming Road Trip
Edify TV: West LA VA Redevelopment
October 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Council is funding an eight-figure housing development to house veterans at the West Los Angeles VA in...
Breweries, Wineries in County Can Reopen
October 1, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
LA County Board of Supervisors approves reopening in 3-2 vote By Kerry Slater LA County has given breweries and wineries...
The Window Opens on Ocean Front Walk
October 1, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Popular burger joint expanding Venice footprint By Kerry Slater Popular Venice burger joint The Window at American Beauty has opened...
Edify TV: Avoiding a ‘Twindemic’
Local officials are trying to avoid a double dose of hospitalizations from the flu and coronavirus being coined a ‘Twindemic.’...
Edify TV: Westside Colleges to Remain Remote for Foreseeable Future
September 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Westside college campuses, closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will likely remain closed for the foreseeable future. Learn more in this...
Understanding Cheese Part One: Types Of Cheese
September 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to learn about the different categories of cheese, what they...
Venice Local Places 2nd in Jeopardy!: YO! Venice Show – September, 28, 2020
September 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Local Places 2nd in Jeopardy! * LA Street Food Vendors...
Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!
September 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration...
‘Pop-up’ Clean up Crew Collects Trash on Ocean Front Walk
September 28, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Venice Chamber of Commerce puts on first pop-up clean up of Ocean Front Walk A “pop-up” clean up crew recently...
Arrest Made in Venice Pier Sexual Assualt Case
September 28, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
LAPD arrest Kwan Dante Adams By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles police have arrested a man in connection to a violent...
Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment
September 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.
September 25, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local...
Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment
September 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment...
Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st: YO! Venice Show – September, 24, 2020
September 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st* Increases In Covid-19 Cases...
Officials Threaten to Shut Down Westside Skatepark if Face Coverings Are Not Worn
September 24, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Officials post additional notices at skatepark By Chad Winthrop Culver City health officials are threatening to close the city’s skatepark...
