The Window Opens on Ocean Front Walk

Popular burger joint expanding Venice footprint

By Kerry Slater

Popular Venice burger joint The Window at American Beauty has opened a new location on Ocean Front Walk with a new addition to the no-frills menu.

The restaurant announced that the new location, 1827 Ocean Front Walk, opened Wednesday of this week to compliment the stand located on Rosen Avenue.

While the restaurant noted that the Ocean Front Walk location will not be offering the weekend breakfast menu available at the Rose location, beachside diners can enjoy a new item: ice cream (shakes and dipped cones).

In addition, patrons to the Ocean Front Walk The Window can expect the same burgers at the same price point: $3.95 for a single, $5.95 for a double and $7.95 for a vegetarian beyond meat burger. Recently Eater LA named these burgers as among the best in all of the Los Angeles-area.

“It’s hard to believe the burger at the Window at American Beauty is as inexpensive, or as popular, as it is. The takeaway-only walk-up window was serving hundreds of burgers a day before the pandemic, and now the group is set to expand with new locations around the city,” wrote Eater‘s Farley Elliott on The Window.

The Ocean Front Walk menu also includes the fries, chicken sandwich and salads found on Rose Avenue.