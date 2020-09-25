Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment
Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.
September 25, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local...
Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment
September 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment...
Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st: YO! Venice Show – September, 24, 2020
September 24, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Relaxed Parking Enforcement Extended To October, 1st* Increases In Covid-19 Cases...
Officials Threaten to Shut Down Westside Skatepark if Face Coverings Are Not Worn
September 24, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Officials post additional notices at skatepark By Chad Winthrop Culver City health officials are threatening to close the city’s skatepark...
Venice Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Selling Fentanyl That Caused Fatal Overdose
September 24, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Julian Miles Mayers-Johnson, 33, of Venice sentenced to 13 years in federal prison By Chad Winthrop A Venice man has...
County Passes Grant Program to Help Breweries Who Say They Have Been Unfairly Shut Down
September 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
$10 million grant program approved by Board of Supervisors By Sam Catanzaro Will a $10 million grant program be enough...
Will Coronavirus Affect Trump, Newsom Fortunes?
By Tom Elias, Columnist Attention spans were already short 42 years ago and they have become far shorter since, especially in...
Two Venice Restaurants Make ‘Essential Los Angeles Burgers’ List
September 23, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
Eater LA includes Venice restaurants The Window and Hinano Cafe among the essential Los Angeles burgers. By Kerry Slater Two...
Are Wildfires Making You Sick?
September 22, 2020 Yo Venice Staff
UCLA pulmonologist on how people can tell if the wildfires are making them sick By Toi Creel Even if you...
County Has Issued Over 45 Citations to Businesses Violating COVID-19 Rules This Month
September 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued 46 citations to 25 businesses since August 30 By Sam Catanzaro...
County Watching for Surge in COVID-19 Cases
September 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
County health officials keeping close eye on data this week By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health officials are monitoring...
Controversial Housing Project Approved
September 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Los Angeles City Council recently approved a controversial housing project in Venice. Learn more in this video made possible by...
RV Fire On Rose Ave 5th Fire In Venice This Week: YO! Venice Show – September, 21, 2020
September 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * RV Fire On Rose Ave 5th Fire In Venice This Week...
Suspect at-Large in Venice Double Shooting
September 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Shooting takes place after argument between three men over weekend By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police are searching for a...
