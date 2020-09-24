Venice Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Selling Fentanyl That Caused Fatal Overdose

Julian Miles Mayers-Johnson, 33, of Venice sentenced to 13 years in federal prison

By Chad Winthrop

A Venice man has been sentenced to federal prison for selling a fatal dose of the powerful opioid fentanyl to a 19-year-old man who had been residing at a sober living home.

Julian Miles Mayers-Johnson, 33, of Venice, was sentenced by United States District Judge Otis D. Wright II on Wednesday to 13 Years in federal prison. Mayers-Johnson pleaded guilty in October 2019 to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

On October 19, 2018, outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Venice, Mayers-Johnson sold one-half gram of fentanyl to the victim, who was residing at a sober living home in the Beverlywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“The victim suffered a fatal drug overdose the following day after ingesting the fentanyl that Mayers-Johnson supplied,” the DOJ said in a press release

A search of the victim’s cell phone resulted in law enforcement determining that Mayers-Johnson sold the fatal dose of fentanyl to the victim the DA says.

In April 2019, Mayers-Johnson was arrested on a federal criminal complaint in this matter and has remained in federal custody since then.

“Less than two months after (the victim’s) death, (Mayers-Johnson) was still dealing drugs, including fentanyl,” prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memorandum. “(Mayers-Johnson’s) criminal history demonstrates his unwillingness to conform his behavior to the laws of his community – even after causing someone’s death.”