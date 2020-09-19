September 19, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
An intensity map of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake felt throughout Los Angeles Friday night. Photo: USGS/Getty Images.

4.6 Quake Felt in Venice

4.6 magnitude quake recorded Friday night

By Sam Catanzaro

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck the San Gabriel Valley Friday sending shock waves to Venice.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was centered less than two miles west-southwest of South El Monte at 11:38 p.m., with a recorded depth of around 10 miles.

Local law enforcement and fire agencies have been put on alert following the quake, with officials warning of the potential of aftershocks.

Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist interviewed by ABC 7, said there is a 5 percent chance that the quake was a foreshock to a larger quake and an around 50 percent chance of additional small aftershocks within 24 hours.

As of 12:08 a.m. Saturday, there are no reports of serious injury or significant infrastructure damage related to the quake.

“Please carefully inspect your home for damage, including any natural gas or water leaks, and use flashlights – not candles – if necessary for light,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

in Featured, News
Related Posts
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Miramar Santa Monica Redevelopment

September 18, 2020

Read more
September 18, 2020

The Santa Monica skyline may look different in the future with a major redevelopment of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel &...
News, Venice Beach Real Estate, video

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb

September 18, 2020

Read more
September 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, In honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
Featured, News, politics, Venice Beach Opinion

Moved up Census: Time for Californians to Act

September 17, 2020

Read more
September 17, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist  California polls now show President Trump trails Democrat Joseph Biden in the upcoming presidential election by...
News, video

Ospi Restaurant Opens Monday: YO! Venice Show – September, 17, 2020

September 17, 2020

Read more
September 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. *Ospi Restaurant Opens Monday * As Covid-19 Cases Drop Will LA Reopen...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Sit-down Dining Safety?

September 17, 2020

Read more
September 17, 2020

Despite a recent CDC report stating the risks of in-person dining, many Westside restaurant patrons feel the experience is safe....

A fire burns on Ocean Front Walk Thursday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Arson at Venice Beach Homeless Encampment

September 17, 2020

Read more
September 17, 2020

Tent goes up in flames Thursday morning By Sam Catanzaro A fire broke out at a Venice Beach encampment Thursday...

Sur La Table on Wilshire in Santa Monica, September 16. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Sur La Table to Vacate the Westside

September 17, 2020

Read more
September 17, 2020

Popular culinary store closing stores nationwide By Sam Catanzaro Sur La Table is closing its Santa Monica location, marking the...

On September 8, a woman was found lying unconscious outside the bathroom pictured in the bottom right of this photo. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Beach Pier Sexual Assault Update

September 16, 2020

Read more
September 16, 2020

LAPD says victim’s vehicle in September 8 assault missing By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police have provided an update in...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

COVID-19 Continues to Decrease in LA but Air Quality Reducing Testing

September 15, 2020

Read more
September 15, 2020

Smoke advisory in effect through Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro While COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Los Angeles County, health...
Edify TV, Featured, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westsiders Working out Amid Poor Air Quality

September 15, 2020

Read more
September 15, 2020

With poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, local health officials are urging the public to avoid outdoor activity but...

Venice Beach Boardwalk, January 2020. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

COVID-19 Could Have Been in Los Angeles as Early as Last December

September 15, 2020

Read more
September 15, 2020

UCLA study reports significant increase in coughs and acute respiratory failure prior to first official cases of COVID-19 By Sam...

Willy California's Coliseum Athletic Tee. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, Venice Beach News

Willy California Wants Men to Rethink Their Closet

September 15, 2020

Read more
September 15, 2020

Local clothing line reimagines athleisure By Toi Creel With ranges in styles for men’s clothing from suits and professional clothing...
News, video

Westminster Dog Park Getting Makeover: YO! Venice Show – September, 14, 2020

September 14, 2020

Read more
September 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Westminster Dog Park Getting Makeover * Mayor Eric Garcetti Warns Of...

A fire burns next to the Penmar Golf Course Monday morning. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Fire Breaks out at Penmar Homeless Encampment

September 14, 2020

Read more
September 14, 2020

Fire breaks out early Monday morning By Sam Catanzaro A fire broke out at a homeless encampment on Rose Avenue...

Arnold Maeda was only 15-years-old when he, his family and dog (pictured) were forced away from their home and into an internment camp. Photo: Yo! Venice Archives.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Arnold Maeda, Manzanar Internee and Longtime Westside Resident, Passes Away at 94

September 14, 2020

Read more
September 14, 2020

Longtime Westsider who helped memorialize Manzanar internees passes away September 10 By Sam Catanzaro Manzanar internee and longtime Westside resident...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR