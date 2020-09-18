Today on Westside Cribz, In honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting out the mansion for $30 a night, Mobile real estate app Opendoor is about to go public, YouTuber Casey Neistat lists his Venice Beach home, and Local property listings you don’t want to miss all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales.
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb
Moved up Census: Time for Californians to Act
By Tom Elias, Columnist California polls now show President Trump trails Democrat Joseph Biden in the upcoming presidential election by...
Ospi Restaurant Opens Monday: YO! Venice Show – September, 17, 2020
September 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. *Ospi Restaurant Opens Monday * As Covid-19 Cases Drop Will LA Reopen...
Edify TV: Sit-down Dining Safety?
Despite a recent CDC report stating the risks of in-person dining, many Westside restaurant patrons feel the experience is safe....
Arson at Venice Beach Homeless Encampment
September 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Tent goes up in flames Thursday morning By Sam Catanzaro A fire broke out at a Venice Beach encampment Thursday...
Sur La Table to Vacate the Westside
September 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Popular culinary store closing stores nationwide By Sam Catanzaro Sur La Table is closing its Santa Monica location, marking the...
Venice Beach Pier Sexual Assault Update
September 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD says victim’s vehicle in September 8 assault missing By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles police have provided an update in...
New Food App For Contactless Ordering
September 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...
COVID-19 Continues to Decrease in LA but Air Quality Reducing Testing
September 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Smoke advisory in effect through Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro While COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Los Angeles County, health...
COVID-19 Could Have Been in Los Angeles as Early as Last December
September 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
UCLA study reports significant increase in coughs and acute respiratory failure prior to first official cases of COVID-19 By Sam...
Westminster Dog Park Getting Makeover: YO! Venice Show – September, 14, 2020
September 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Westminster Dog Park Getting Makeover * Mayor Eric Garcetti Warns Of...
Fire Breaks out at Penmar Homeless Encampment
September 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Fire breaks out early Monday morning By Sam Catanzaro A fire broke out at a homeless encampment on Rose Avenue...
Arnold Maeda, Manzanar Internee and Longtime Westside Resident, Passes Away at 94
September 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Longtime Westsider who helped memorialize Manzanar internees passes away September 10 By Sam Catanzaro Manzanar internee and longtime Westside resident...
Edify TV: Over 100 Apartments Could Replace Palms Thrift Store
A lot that currently contains a thrift store in Palms near Sony Pictures Studios could soon be home to over...
20 Percent of Tenants in County Have Struggled to Pay Rent During Pandemic, Study Finds
September 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
UCLA and USC release joint report on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on renters By Staff Writer Over 20 percent of...
Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu
September 11, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz; Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
